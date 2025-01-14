Help Shape The Future Of Family Visa Financial Requirements

The Migration Advisory Committee is reviewing financial requirements for UK Family Visas, including the Minimum Income Requirement, recently raised to £29,000. Research seeks feedback from applicants to inform future policy and ensure fairness.

Richmond Chambers is a multi-award winning partnership of specialist immigration barristers. Our barristers provide expert legal advice and representation, directly to individuals and businesses, in relation to all aspects of UK immigration law. We combine the expertise and quality of the Bar, with the service of a trusted law firm.

1. Introduction to the Family Visa Financial Requirements Review

The Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) has been commissioned by the Home Secretary to review the financial requirements for the Partner and Family Visa routes. This review will focus on assessing whether the financial thresholds and tests currently in place are achieving their intended goals.

Specifically, the MAC is reviewing the current Minimum Income Requirement (MIR) and the Adequate Maintenance (AM) test. These requirements are crucial for individuals sponsoring family members to come to or remain in the UK under the Spouse Visa, Fiance Visa, Civil Partner Visa and Unmarried Partner Visa routes.

2. Recent Changes to the Minimum Income Requirement

The MIR saw a significant increase in Spring 2024, rising from £18,600 to £29,000. This change, as we reported in our earlier blog post, Home Office Revises Minimum Income Requirement for Spouse, Partner and Family Visas to £29,000, marked a substantial adjustment to the financial threshold.

Under the previous government, further increases were planned, with the MIR expected to rise to £34,500 later in 2024 and to £38,700 by early 2025. These increases have raised questions about the accessibility and fairness of the Family Visa route for many applicants.

3. Research into the Family Visa Financial Requirements

If you are currently on a Family Visa route or have been sponsored by a partner within the last five years, you may have received a letter inviting you to participate in research commissioned by the MAC. The research is being conducted in two parts:

Survey by IFF Research

IFF Research has been tasked with delivering an online survey designed to gather feedback on the financial requirements. The survey will ask Family Visa applicants about their experiences meeting the financial requirements, whether their application was successful or not. A small number of questions from Home Office researchers are included to help determine if the financial thresholds are achieving their intended purpose. The survey is voluntary, takes 15–20 minutes to complete, and can be accessed online. Interviews by Revealing Reality

Revealing Reality has been appointed to conduct in-depth interviews with Family Visa applicants. These interviews aim to gain a deeper understanding of applicants' experiences in deciding to apply for a Family Visa, meeting the current MIR of £29,000, and the impacts—both personal and financial—of meeting (or failing to meet) these requirements. Interviews will be conducted online via Microsoft Teams or in person, lasting 1–2 hours.

4. What Family and Partner Visa Applicants Should Know

Participation in the research is entirely voluntary and will not affect your visa status, either now or in the future. This assurance aims to encourage honest feedback and ensure that the research accurately reflects the experiences of Family Visa applicants.

The MAC's review is a key opportunity for Family Visa applicants to share their perspectives on the financial requirements and their implications. The findings will play a crucial role in shaping future policy decisions, potentially impacting thousands of families seeking to live together in the UK.

If you have been invited to participate, your input could help inform whether the MIR and AM tests strike the right balance between fairness and the government's objectives.

5. Contact Our Immigration Barristers

Subscribe to our Knowledge Centre for updates on this review and its potential implications for Family Visa applicants. For tailored advice on navigating the Family Visa process or understanding how the financial requirements may affect you, contact our team of expert immigration barristers on 0203 617 9173 or complete our enquiry form below.

6. Frequently Asked Questions

What are the financial requirements for a Family Visa?

The financial requirements include:

The Minimum Income Requirement (MIR): A specific income threshold sponsors must meet to bring or keep family members in the UK. Currently, this is £29,000.

A specific income threshold sponsors must meet to bring or keep family members in the UK. Currently, this is £29,000. The Adequate Maintenance (AM) Test: An alternative financial assessment used in specific situations, such as when the sponsor is receiving certain benefits.

Why has the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) been asked to review these requirements?

The Home Secretary has commissioned the MAC to assess whether the financial requirements for Family Visas are meeting their intended objectives. This review includes analysing the impact of recent MIR increases and gathering feedback from applicants and sponsors.

What are the recent changes to the MIR?

In Spring 2024, the MIR increased from £18,600 to £29,000. Future planned increases include:

£34,500 later in 2024

£38,700 by early 2025

Who is conducting the research?

IFF Research: Conducting an online survey to gather insights into applicants' experiences with the financial requirements.

Conducting an online survey to gather insights into applicants' experiences with the financial requirements. Revealing Reality: Conducting interviews to explore the broader impacts of the financial requirements on applicants.

Can participating in the research affect my visa status?

No. Participation in the research is entirely voluntary and will not affect your visa status now or in the future.

How can I participate in the survey or interviews?

If you are eligible, you should receive a letter or email from the Home Office with instructions on how to participate.

The survey can be completed online in 15–20 minutes.

Interviews can be scheduled online (via Microsoft Teams) or in person and typically last 1–2 hours.

What will the research cover?

The research aims to:

Understand applicants' experiences meeting the financial requirements.

Explore the challenges applicants face with the MIR and AM tests.

Assess whether the financial thresholds achieve their intended purpose.

When will the MAC publish its findings?

The MAC has not provided a specific timeline for publishing the findings. Updates will likely follow once the research phase concludes.

How can I get support with Family Visa applications?

Our team of immigration barristers can provide tailored advice on meeting the financial requirements and navigating the Family Visa process. Contact us for assistance.

7. Glossary

Minimum Income Requirement (MIR): A set income threshold that a sponsor must meet to bring or keep a family member in the UK. It ensures sponsors can financially support their family without relying on public funds.

Adequate Maintenance (AM) Test: An alternative to the MIR used in cases where the sponsor receives certain benefits, ensuring the sponsor has sufficient funds to support their family member without accessing additional public resources.

Migration Advisory Committee (MAC): An independent body that advises the UK government on migration-related policies and issues, including financial requirements for Family Visas.

IFF Research: A research agency appointed by the MAC to conduct a survey of Family Visa applicants about their experiences meeting financial requirements.

Revealing Reality: A research agency tasked with conducting interviews to understand the broader impacts of Family Visa financial requirements on applicants.

Family Visa: A category of UK visa that allows non-UK family members to join or remain with their UK-based partner or sponsor. Includes Spouse, Civil Partner, and Unmarried Partner Visas.

Home Office: The UK government department responsible for immigration, visas, and other domestic policy areas, including commissioning research through the MAC.

Sponsor: A UK-based individual who supports a visa application by meeting specific requirements, including financial thresholds, to bring a family member to the UK.

Spouse Visa: A visa for married partners of UK residents or citizens, enabling them to live together in the UK.

Civil Partner Visa: A visa for individuals in a legally recognized civil partnership with a UK resident or citizen.

Unmarried Partner Visa: A visa for long-term, unmarried partners of UK residents or citizens who can prove a genuine and subsisting relationship.

Voluntary Participation: In the context of the research, this means applicants are free to choose whether to participate, with no consequences for their visa status.

8. Additional Resources

UK Spouse Visa Application Guidance

UK Civil Partner Visa Application Guidance

UK Unmarried Partner Visa Application Guidance

UK Fiance Visa Application Guidance

9. Related Articles

Home Office Revises Minimum Income Requirement for Spouse, Partner and Family Visas to £29,000

UK Partner and Family Visa Financial Requirements Explained

Spouse & Partner Visa Financial Requirement: Company Director

Appendix FM Financial Requirement: Variable Income From Non-Salaried Employment

Using Cash Savings in UK Spouse & Partner Visa Applications

Spouse & Partner Visa Financial Requirement: Sponsor Not Working

Spouse Visa Financial Requirement for Spouses Returning to the UK – Part 1

Meeting the Financial Requirement for a UK Spouse Visa as a Returning Spouse – Part 2

Combining Sources of Income to Meet the Partner & Family Visa Financial Requirement

Property Rental Income and the Partner Visa Financial Requirement

Partner & Family Visa Financial Requirement: Non-Employment Income

UK Partner & Family Visa Financial Requirement: Employment Income

Satisfying the Appendix FM Partner Visa Financial Requirement Based on Employment Income (Part 2)

Partner Visa Financial Requirement: Savings, Investments and Pensions

Self-Employment Income and the Partner Visa Financial Requirement

How to Satisfy the Partner Visa Financial Requirement as a Company Director

Family & Partner Visa Financial Requirement: Cash Savings

Adequate Maintenance Requirement – Appendix FM

Exceptional Circumstances in Appendix FM Family Visa Applications

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.