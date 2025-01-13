New Home Office Webform Launched For Reporting eVisa Issues Amid UK's Digital Transition

The UK Home Office has launched a webform for reporting errors with eVisas, supporting the transition to digital immigration documentation. As of November 2024, eVisas replace biometric residence permits, simplifying processes for applicants and enhancing immigration system efficiency

7 November 2024– The UK Home Office has launched a new "Report an error with your eVisa" webform, introduced on 31 October 2024, to support the ongoing transition to digital immigration documentation. This form allows users to report issues with their eVisa, including errors in personal information (such as names or photographs), permission types, date discrepancies, or leave conditions.

Additionally, individuals who experience difficulties viewing their eVisa status or related information are encouraged to submit issues using this tool. This marks another milestone in the Home Office's commitment to a fully digital immigration system.

Transition to eVisas: Key Updates

In a significant shift, biometric residence permits (BRPs) and biometric residence cards (BRCs) will no longer be issued, replaced by eVisas as proof of immigration status. Effective from 1 November, successful visa applicants and those seeking replacement documents will now receive eVisas. These can be accessed through a secure UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) online account.

Applicants are guided to create or access their UKVI accounts and link their travel documents to their eVisas for seamless international travel.

For more details, applicants can visit the government portal to set up their UKVI accounts: Visit UKVI account setup portal

Additional Support for Applicants

Reference Recovery Service : For those who have misplaced their Home Office reference numbers (such as BRP or visa application numbers), a "Request Your Reference" service is now available to help them retrieve these identifiers, essential for creating UKVI accounts.

: For those who have misplaced their Home Office reference numbers (such as BRP or visa application numbers), a "Request Your Reference" service is now available to help them retrieve these identifiers, essential for creating UKVI accounts. Identity Verification for Legacy Document Holders : Applicants without valid identity documents (e.g., those granted leave before 31 October 2024) are encouraged to set up their UKVI accounts to access eVisas. Some may be required to attend video interviews to verify their identities.

: Applicants without valid identity documents (e.g., those granted leave before 31 October 2024) are encouraged to set up their UKVI accounts to access eVisas. Some may be required to attend video interviews to verify their identities. Account Creation for New Permissions: For individuals granted permission after 31 October 2024 but without a valid passport, the Home Office will automatically create UKVI accounts. Account details will be provided within 14 days following the issuance of application decisions. Legal representatives, guardians, or other authorized individuals may receive notifications on behalf of applicants where appropriate.

Updating eVisa Details and Travel Preparations

Applicants needing to update personal details in their UKVI accounts (such as name, nationality, or photo) can use a dedicated service to manage these changes. They may be required to visit a UK Visas and Citizenship Application Services (UKVCAS) center to complete biometric enrollment if updates are necessary.

Before international travel, the Home Office advises that applicants review new guidance on verifying eVisa accuracy. The guidance, available on Gov.UK, provides instructions to resolve potential issues with eVisas before departure: Gov.UK eVisa guidance

Simplified No Time Limit (NTL) Application Process for Legacy Holders

To further streamline the transition, the Home Office has simplified the No Time Limit (NTL) application process for legacy document holders who previously received indefinite leave to remain.

Under the new process, applicants only need to provide their indefinite leave documentation and proof of recent UK entry. The system now automatically creates a UKVI account for NTL applicants, integrating their digital immigration status.

This transition marks a major step in modernizing the UK immigration system, providing applicants with a more accessible, efficient process. The Home Office urges those affected to consult the new eVisa Partner Packs, including an FAQ section, to better navigate these changes.

For comprehensive guidance, please refer to: eVisa Partner Packs on Gov.UK

Originally published on November 8, 2024

