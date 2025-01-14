Unlocking The UK's Future: Is The Immigration System Designed To Attract Global Tech Talent?

As 2025 begins, the release of a White Paper focused on reducing migration, announced by Kier Starmer in November 2024, is highly anticipated, with many hoping its contents align with the ambitions outlined at the Invest 2035 Summit, which envisions the UK as a global leader in innovation, technology and sustainability.

A critical question remains unanswered: Is the UK's immigration system truly equipped to attract the global talent necessary to achieve these goals? This question becomes even more pressing as the government seeks to reduce net migration, a goal that may conflict with its ambitions for industrial growth and technological advancement.

Understanding the Government's Industrial Strategy and Immigration Policies

The UK Government's industrial strategy aims to position the nation as a global leader in advanced sectors like artificial intelligence, green energy and biotechnology. This strategy emphasises long-term investments and regulatory reforms to drive economic growth and innovation. However, these ambitions require a workforce with highly specialised skills that the domestic labour market cannot fully supply.

At the same time, immigration policies guided by the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) aim to lower net migration. This creates a challenge: The UK needs skilled professionals to drive industrial growth, but strict immigration rules make it harder for them to come. Finding a way to balance these goals is key to keeping the UK competitive.

The Relevance of the Invest 2035 Summit to Immigration and the Tech Sector

The Invest 2035 Summit highlighted the pivotal role of immigration in meeting labour market needs and achieving industrial goals. For the tech sector, this event underscored the urgency of aligning immigration policies with the demands of innovation-driven industries.

Eric Schmidt, the former CEO of Google, delivered a powerful message during the summit, urging the Prime Minister to expand immigration channels for high-skilled workers. Schmidt's remarks reflect a broader recognition: Global talent is indispensable for industries like AI, renewable energy and cybersecurity to thrive.

The Impact of Immigration Reforms on Skilled Worker Visas

Recent reforms to immigration policy have introduced stricter measures and significantly increased the cost of immigration to the UK, i.e., increased salary thresholds for a Skilled Worker visa, increased visa application fees and increases to the Immigration Health Surcharge.

According to the government data:

Skilled Worker Visas: Applications by main applicants dropped to 4,100 in November 2024 - a 20% decline compared to the pre-April average of 6,000 per month. Between April and November 2024, there were 46,700 applications, marking a slight 3% decrease from the same period in 2023.

Dependants on the Skilled Worker route: Applications for dependants rose by 7%, reaching 39,200 during the same period.

These figures reveal that stricter immigration policies are now starting to have a significant impact on migration to the UK as businesses and applicants are hit by the increasing costs. While the demand for skilled workers persists, numbers are decreasing. This misalignment could hinder the government's industrial ambitions, especially as businesses struggle to access the talent they need.

The Importance of Foreign Talent and Training Local Workers

The government's goals of reducing net migration while attracting top global talent might seem conflicting, but they can work together. Skilled migration helps fill urgent gaps in high-demand roles that can't be covered locally. At the same time, businesses can focus on training and developing the UK workforce to create a steady supply of talent for the future.

To achieve this, the UK needs a well-designed immigration system that supports industries vital to economic growth. Without these steps, the country risks losing its competitive edge on the global stage.

Opportunities for Engagement and Influence

The UK's immigration framework raises a critical question: Is it effectively designed to attract global talent while reducing net migration? The influence of the Migration Advisory committee (MAC), which advises the government, alongside other public and government bodies, is evident. However, more engagement between industry leaders and policymakers is needed to align immigration strategies with economic objectives.

The MAC is currently undertaking a consultation of the IT, telecommunications and engineering sectors to identify why these sectors have historically been so reliant on hiring workers from overseas. They will consider training needs, recruitment challenges and the attractiveness of the sectors to domestic workers with regards to pay and working conditions amongst other factors. The outcome of this review will likely shape future immigration policies as well as impact how the government will attempt to upskill the domestic workforce.

This represents an opportunity for businesses to play an active role in advocating for streamlined, business-friendly immigration processes, using their first-hand, data-backed experience to highlight the needs of their industry.

The opportunity to collaborate with the government on its final Industrial Strategy is a pivotal moment for businesses. By engaging proactively, companies can shape policies that address labour shortages and support emerging demands for specialised skills. As consistently emphasised, economic growth depends on immigration to fill immediate gaps while fostering long-term workforce development.

Additionally, the key sectors identified for growth provide clear direction for developing expertise and advocating for supportive policies.

Why Diverse Global Teams Drive Innovation

Diversity is a catalyst for innovation. Global tech hubs like Silicon Valley owe much of their success to their ability to attract talent from around the world, fostering collaboration and fresh perspectives. The UK has an opportunity to replicate this model by prioritising skilled migration.

By building diverse teams, businesses can:

Foster innovation and creativity;

Access specialised skills essential for growth; and

Enhance competitiveness in a global market.

Achieving this requires a transparent, efficient immigration system that aligns with industrial needs. Expert guidance is crucial for navigating these complexities and maximising opportunities.

What's Coming Next

The Invest 2035 Summit reinforced the importance of technology as a driver of the UK's future growth. From AI to green energy, the government is making substantial investments in industries that will shape the next decade. For businesses, this presents significant opportunities to innovate and expand.

The UK's industrial ambitions hinge on resolving the tension between reducing net migration and meeting labour market demands. Immigration policies must evolve to attract global talent while supporting long-term workforce development.

For businesses, this is a critical moment to engage with immigration policies strategically. By hiring globally and building diverse teams, companies can drive innovation, foster growth, and secure their place in a competitive global market. As advisors, we stand ready to guide our clients through this evolving landscape, ensuring they are well-positioned to influence policy and capitalise on emerging opportunities.

