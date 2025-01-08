UK Immigration Document Phase-Out EVisas FAQs

The eVisa roll-out involves the replacement of physical immigration documents with digital immigration status. Most holders of physical documents are able to apply for an eVisa and should aim to do so by 31 December 2024.

The eVisa roll-out involves replacing physical immigration documents with digital immigration status. Most holders of physical documents can apply for an eVisa and should aim to do so as soon as possible.

This document contains Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on the UK immigration document phase-out and the eVisa application process. For help applying for an eVisa, read our guide.

Top tips If you don't have an eVisa yet, apply as soon as possible

Follow our 'step by step' guide, 'How do I apply for an eVisa?'

Make a note of your current UK visa expiry date so that you do not overstay

Check your eVisa is correct before international travel

Follow the steps in our 'eVisa pre-travel checklist'

Contact the Home Office promptly for assistance if you have any difficulties setting up, maintaining, accessing or sharing your eVisa details

What is happening?

The UK is moving towards a fully digitalised immigration system. Part of the transition involves replacing physical immigration documents with an online record of your immigration status. This is known as an eVisa.

The documents being phased out are:

Biometric Residence Permits (BRPs)

Biometric Residence Cards (BRCs)

Passport endorsements, such as indefinite leave to enter wet ink stamps

Vignette stickers in passports, such as entry clearance or visa vignettes

The Home Office has published eVisa guidance and a video on what is an eVisa.

Is there a deadline to apply for an eVisa?

Previously, the Government had planned to phase out immigration permission by 1 January 2025. In line with this, most BRP and BRC cards have an expiry date of 31 December 2024. Until recently, the message was to apply for an eVisa by 31 December 2024.

On 4 December 2024, the UK Government announced that BRPs expiring on 31 December 2024 will continue to be accepted for the purpose of travelling to the UK until at least 31 March 2025, provided the individual's permission is still valid on the date they seek to re-enter the UK. This should reduce the risk of a cliff-edge deadline for individuals to switch their physical immigration document for an eVisa, but to avoid potential issues viewing and proving immigration status, BRP holders should still attempt to obtain an eVisa as soon as possible.

Why does my BRP or BRC expire on 31 December 2024?

See above.

Does my immigration permission end on 31 December 2024?

If you hold a BRP or BRC, your immigration status remains valid until the expiry date stated on your most recent visa approval email (or indefinitely if you have been granted settlement).

My physical document expires before 31 December 2024, what should I do?

You must make an application to extend or switch your visa status before your immigration permission expires or leave the UK. If you need any information or have concerns, please contact HR as soon as possible.

I've lost my BRP or BRC, what should I do?

You can use an alternative acceptable ID document to create your eVisa. This could be a passport and your last visa application reference number.

If your BRP or BRC has been lost or stolen, you must report it online. Consider reaching out to your HR contact for further information.

How does getting an eVisa affect my current immigration status?

This is not a new immigration application.

Applying for an eVisa is an administrative step to convert your current immigration status into an eVisa. You are not updating the type of permission you hold, the duration or the conditions associated with it.

However, you may also face issues when travelling in or out of the UK after 31 December 2024 if you do not have an eVisa by that time. (See 'How do I travel internationally?' for more information).

I already have an eVisa, what do I need to do?

If you have an eVisa already, you also have a UKVI account. We suggest you check your UKVI account to ensure your personal information is up-to-date. This includes linking all passports you hold, including any new passports.

You should also ensure that if you change your name, nationality, date of birth or sex marker, you do this while you are in the UK. This is because it is not currently possible to update these details and add a new passport while you are outside the UK. If you need to re-enter the UK using a new passport with any of these details changed, you would have to apply through a Visa Application Centre for a 'temporary visa', which would significantly complicate your return.

Make sure your email address and telephone numbers are correct. These should be your own personal details rather than the details of anyone who may have assisted you with your last visa application. Keep a print-out of your eVisa or an electronic copy for your records.

If you recently obtained an eVisa and you have not provided HR with a share code to confirm your ongoing right to work, please generate and send one to HR as soon as possible.

I don't have an eVisa, what do I need to do?

What you need to do depends on the type of physical immigration document you hold. If you have:

A BRP or a BRC, you should apply for an eVisa by 31 December 2024.

An older BRC issued under European law, it is no longer valid. To continue living in the UK, you should apply for valid immigration status as soon as possible. This may involve submitting a late application to the EU Settlement Scheme. Consider seeking legal advice.

A passport endorsement containing an indefinite leave to enter (ILE) or indefinite leave to remain (ILR) wet ink stamp, you can either: Submit a 'No Time Limit' (NTL) application' now. This was previously a document-heavy application, but now the Home Office will verify continuous residence in the UK by requesting the document demonstrating ILR and their passport or travel document demonstrating their most recent entry to the UK. An individual will attend a biometric appointment and is issued with an eVisa during the application process. Wait and sign up for updates at Online immigration status (eVisa). By the end of 2024, the Home Office plans to streamline the NTL process and reduce the supporting evidence needed.

A vignette sticker in your passport (such as an entry clearance or visa vignette), the action required will depend on the circumstances. Those with an ILE or ILR visa sticker can follow the above steps to make an NTL application. Those with temporary permission will need to extend before the expiry.

Can I create an eVisa after my BRP expires on 31 December 2024?

Yes, you can apply for an eVisa using your expired BRP card. Alternatively, you can use an alternative acceptable ID document to create your eVisa. This could be a passport and your last visa application reference number.

How do I create an eVisa?

Follow our 'step by step' guide, 'How do I apply for an eVisa?'. Briefly, this will involve downloading an app to your mobile device or using your laptop/tablet and scanning a QR code. You'll then follow on-screen instructions to complete the process.

What should I do if there is an error on my eVisa?

If your eVisa details show an incorrect name, sponsor reference, photo, National Insurance number, immigration status, immigration conditions or permission expiry date, you should report this at Report an error with your eVisa. Within 10 working days, the Home Office should contact you to confirm the error has been corrected, or ask you for more information.

What should I do if I can't access my UKVI account?

You should go to Recover your UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) account and either follow the online account recovery process, or contact the Home Office by phone to ask for assistance.

How do I travel internationally?

No eVisa yet: You can continue to travel with your passport and physical immigration document. If you have a BRP or BRC with an expiry date of 31 December 2024, the UK Government has confirmed this will be deemed valid for travel until at least 31 March 2025, provided that your immigration permission is still valid. However, you should still ensure you obtain an eVisa as soon as possible to make travel as straightforward as possible.

eVisa and BRP: You should continue to travel with your passport and physical immigration document while you continue to have valid immigration permission, even if your physical document has expired. Before you travel, you should login to your UKVI account, check the details and update them/ask for them to be corrected if necessary. We suggest you also generate a share code (valid for 90 days) and travel with a print-out or electronic copy of your immigration status in case you are asked to prove your status on check-in or at the UK border.

Only an eVisa: You can continue to travel with your passport. Before you travel, you should login to your UKVI account, check the details and update them/ask for them to be corrected if necessary. We suggest you also generate a share code (valid for 90 days) and travel with a print-out or electronic copy of your immigration status in case you are asked to prove your status on check-in or at the UK border.

Make sure that your eVisa is linked to the passport that you used to apply for your UK immigration status. If your passport has since been updated, or you have multiple passports, make sure you have linked these to your eVisa. You can do this by logging into and updating your UKVI account. If you fail to action this, you may face delays re-entering the UK.

Who do I contact if I experience travel issues?

On 31 December 2024, the Home Office launched 24/7 passenger support helpline. If you are inside the UK, call 0800 876 6921. If you are outside of the UK, call +44 203 337 0927 (charges may apply).

If you have an eVisa, follow the steps in our 'eVisa pre-travel checklist' to help avoid travel issues.

Useful links and information Home Office's eVisa guidance: http://www.gov.uk/guidance/online-immigration-status-evisa

UKVI account creation and log in: https://www.gov.uk/get-access-evisa

Home Office video on what is an eVisa: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/online-immigration-status-evisa-help-video/what-is-an-evisa

Home Office video on how to create a UKVI account: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/online-immigration-status-evisa-help-video/how-to-create-a-ukvi-account-and-access-your-evisa

Home Office video on how to travel with an eVisa: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/online-immigration-status-evisa-help-video/how-to-travel-with-your-evisa-video

Guidance on eVisa checks to take before travelling: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/making-sure-your-evisa-is-correct-before-you-travel

View and Prove: https://www.gov.uk/view-prove-immigration-status

No time limit application form: https://www.gov.uk/biometric-residence-permits/replace-visa-brp

eVisa 'ask for help' service: https://ukimmigration-support-webchat.homeoffice.gov.uk/evisa

eVisa error reporting: https://www.gov.uk/report-error-evisa

UKVI account recovery: https://update-your-details.homeoffice.gov.uk/account-recovery/help

UKVI resolution centre, including telephone numbers: https://www.gov.uk/contact-ukvi-inside-outside-uk/y/inside-the-uk/accessing-your-uk-visas-and-immigration-account/yes-i-ve-received-a-decision-on-my-application

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.