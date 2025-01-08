All In A Day's Work: Partner Visas To The UK (Podcast)
Usof Shah and Alex Harper discuss the immigration process for bringing a partner to the UK in their podcast. They cover the key requirements and the application procedure for partner visas.
In this episode Usof Shah and Alex Harper discuss the
immigration requirements to bring a partner to the UK. Usof
provides an overview of each requirement and the process to submit
an application.
