ARTICLE
8 January 2025

All In A Day's Work: Partner Visas To The UK (Podcast)

HC
Herrington Carmichael

Contributor

Herrington Carmichael logo
Herrington Carmichael is a full-service law firm offering legal advice to UK and international businesses. We work with corporate entities of all sizes from large PLCs through to start-up businesses.
Explore Firm Details
Usof Shah and Alex Harper discuss the immigration process for bringing a partner to the UK in their podcast. They cover the key requirements and the application procedure for partner visas.
United Kingdom Immigration
Usof Shah
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In this episode Usof Shah and Alex Harper discuss the immigration requirements to bring a partner to the UK. Usof provides an overview of each requirement and the process to submit an application.

The Legal Room UK · All in a Day's Work: Partner Visas to the UK

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Usof Shah
Usof Shah
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More