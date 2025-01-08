Reminder - ETA Required For Non-European Travelers As Of January 8, 2025

At a Glance

The situation

A closer look

Colombian nationals should be aware that they are no longer included on the ETA list and instead will require a visa to travel to the United Kingdom.

ETA required for visa-free travelers. Under the ETA system, all visa-free nationals who are intending to visit the United Kingdom for up to six months (and so do not need to pre-apply for a visa) need to obtain digital permission to travel or transit through the country. Creative Workers coming to the United Kingdom for three months or less and relying on the Creative Worker Visa concession also need to apply.

Application process. Applications can be made online or via the ETA app, with applicants required to provide basic personal details, passport data, and a photograph. The application fee is GBP 10. Individuals can reach out to Fragomen to assist with application support.

Validity. ETAs are valid for two years (unless the applicant's passport expires sooner) and allow multiple trips to the United Kingdom. The ETA allows visa-free nationals to come to the United Kingdom for the purposes of tourism, business or short studies for up to six months (each visit). The granted permission lasts for two years.

Exceptions. ETA requirements do not apply to Irish nationals; nor will they apply to non-Irish nationals lawfully residing in Ireland who are traveling to the United Kingdom from elsewhere in the Common Travel Area. Foreign nationals who have, or require, a visa (or equivalent permission) for entry into the United Kingdom are not subject to ETA requirements.

Impact

Additional planning and cost. Affected travelers, employees and employers will need to account for this additional procedural step and cost when making plans for travel or transit through the United Kingdom. ETA applications can potentially take up to three days to process, and there is no appeal mechanism if an application is refused (necessitating either a new ETA application or a separate visa application).

Monitoring of ETA. Travelers, employees and employers are advised to track the continued validity of their, or their employees' ETAs.

Background

Digitalization efforts. The ETA is part of broader efforts by the UK government to make the country's immigration system fully digitalized.

Information, monitoring and security. The ETA system is intended to provide more accurate information regarding the number of people travelling to the United Kingdom and where they are travelling from, in turn improving border security.

Looking ahead

