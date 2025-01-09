ARTICLE
9 January 2025

英国十年永居离境天数限制新政是什么？｜最新英国十年永居申请难点全解析｜英国十年永居最新政策｜COVID-19期间的离境怎么算？｜医疗原因是否能豁免离境天数限制？｜超出548天还能申请十年永居吗？(Video)

L
Latitude Law

Contributor

Latitude Law律所的高级文案 Nancy在这期视频中...
United Kingdom Immigration
Nancy Zhang

Latitude Law律所的高级文案 Nancy在这期视频中，为大家详细解读了英国十年永居路径中最新的移民法更新，帮助您规避常见陷阱并满足移民法的要求。 本期视频重点：

1 最新移民局政策更新：旅游签证、短期学生签证及季节劳工签证对十年永居的影响

2 如何避免因签证类型导致的十年连续居住中断

3 签证申请前需满足的12个月当前签证要求

4 常见案例分析：毕业生签证与技能劳工签证的组合是否可计入十年

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Nancy Zhang
Nancy Zhang
