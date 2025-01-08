Graduate Visa vs Skilled Worker Visa? Which Is Better For UK Students? (Video)

Founded in 2007, Latitude Law has steadily grown to be one of the largest specialist UK-inbound immigration law firms. With offices in Manchester, London and Brussels, Latitude Law are experts in business immigration and work with multi-national corporations relocating global talent to the UK, entrepreneur-led businesses looking to invest in the UK and companies seeking to employ overseas workers in a variety of capacities. Their experienced solicitors can guide you and your business through the complex UK immigration rules, advising across all available visa routes. Latitude Law has particular expertise in working with high-net-worth individuals and partnering with HR teams to ensure ongoing sponsor licence compliance, particularly in the context of business mergers and acquisitions
Hi Everyone and Welcome to Latitude Law UK Channel
Which visa should international students in the UK choose: a
Graduate Visa or a Skilled Worker Visa? 🌍 In this video, I
explore the key differences between these two popular options,
focusing on salary benefits, settlement pathways, and why switching
to the Skilled Worker Visa early could be a game-changer. Please
You'll learn about the New Entrant salary rate, how it
benefits students and employers, and why the Skilled Worker Visa
offers a more secure pathway to permanent residency. Whether
planning your future in the UK or helping someone navigate these
options, this guide will provide the clarity you need.
