Graduate Visa vs Skilled Worker Visa? Which Is Better For UK Students? (Video)

self

Hi Everyone and Welcome to Latitude Law UK Channel

Which visa should international students in the UK choose: a Graduate Visa or a Skilled Worker Visa? 🌍 In this video, I explore the key differences between these two popular options, focusing on salary benefits, settlement pathways, and why switching to the Skilled Worker Visa early could be a game-changer. Please visit our website to get more information: http://latitudelaw.com/

You'll learn about the New Entrant salary rate, how it benefits students and employers, and why the Skilled Worker Visa offers a more secure pathway to permanent residency. Whether planning your future in the UK or helping someone navigate these options, this guide will provide the clarity you need.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.