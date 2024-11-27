ARTICLE
27 November 2024

Unmarried Partner Visa Explained ｜UK Partner Visa Requirements (Video)

In 2024, the UK unmarried partner visa rules were updated to remove the strict two-year cohabitation requirement, offering more flexibility. However, applicants must still provide strong evidence of their relationship, such as shared finances, correspondence, and commitment.
Callum Ingram-Taylor from Latitude Law explains the 2024 changes to the UK unmarried partner visa rules. The new definition offers more flexibility, removing the strict two-year cohabitation requirement, but strong evidence of your relationship is still essential.

