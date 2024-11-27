Unmarried Partner Visa Explained ｜UK Partner Visa Requirements (Video)

Founded in 2007, Latitude Law has steadily grown to be one of the largest specialist UK-inbound immigration law firms. With offices in Manchester, London and Brussels, Latitude Law are experts in business immigration and work with multi-national corporations relocating global talent to the UK, entrepreneur-led businesses looking to invest in the UK and companies seeking to employ overseas workers in a variety of capacities. Their experienced solicitors can guide you and your business through the complex UK immigration rules, advising across all available visa routes. Latitude Law has particular expertise in working with high-net-worth individuals and partnering with HR teams to ensure ongoing sponsor licence compliance, particularly in the context of business mergers and acquisitions
In 2024, the UK unmarried partner visa rules were updated to remove the strict two-year cohabitation requirement, offering more flexibility. However, applicants must still provide strong evidence of their relationship, such as shared finances, correspondence, and commitment.
Callum Ingram-Taylor from Latitude Law explains the 2024 changes
to the UK unmarried partner visa rules. The new definition offers
more flexibility, removing the strict two-year cohabitation
requirement, but strong evidence of your relationship is still
essential.
