Graduate Visa vs Skilled Worker Visa-Which Is Best For Students In The UK? (Video)

Transitioning from a Graduate Visa to a Skilled Worker Visa offers salary benefits, settlement pathways, and expanded opportunities via the New Entrant salary rate, per Latitude Law's Callum.

Founded in 2007, Latitude Law has steadily grown to be one of the largest specialist UK-inbound immigration law firms. With offices in Manchester, London and Brussels, Latitude Law are experts in business immigration and work with multi-national corporations relocating global talent to the UK, entrepreneur-led businesses looking to invest in the UK and companies seeking to employ overseas workers in a variety of capacities. Their experienced solicitors can guide you and your business through the complex UK immigration rules, advising across all available visa routes. Latitude Law has particular expertise in working with high-net-worth individuals and partnering with HR teams to ensure ongoing sponsor licence compliance, particularly in the context of business mergers and acquisitions

self

In this video, Callum from Latitude Law discusses the benefits of moving to the Skilled Worker Visa as soon as possible for international students in the UK. Learn the key differences between the Skilled Worker Visa and Graduate Visa, including salary benefits, settlement pathways, and how the New Entrant salary rate can create more opportunities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.