18 November 2024

E-visas And The Digitalisation Of The UK Immigration System

The UK government is moving towards an increasingly digital visa system. In this episode, Senior Associate Moji Oyediran and Associate Katie Good from our Employment and Business Immigration team discuss how this is being achieved, such as the rollout of e-visas and the phased introduction of the Electronic Travel Authorisation Scheme. Our speakers also touch upon the new EU Visa Waiver program, which will require non-EU nationals (including UK nationals) to apply online or via a mobile app prior to visiting the EU.

