E-visas And The Digitalisation Of The UK Immigration System

It’s not just law at Travers Smith. Our clients’ business is our business. Independent and bound only by our clients’ ambitions, we are wherever they need us to be. We focus on key areas of work where we are genuinely market leading. If it’s hard – ask Travers Smith.
The UK government is moving towards an increasingly digital visa system. In this episode, Senior Associate Moji Oyediran and Associate Katie Good from our Employment and Business Immigration team discuss how this is being achieved, such as the rollout of e-visas and the phased introduction of the Electronic Travel Authorisation Scheme.
The UK government is moving towards an increasingly digital visa
system. In this episode, Senior Associate Moji Oyediran and
Associate Katie Good from our
Employment and Business Immigration team discuss how this is being
achieved, such as the rollout of e-visas and the phased
introduction of the Electronic Travel Authorisation Scheme. Our
speakers also touch upon the new EU Visa Waiver program, which will
require non-EU nationals (including UK nationals) to apply online
or via a mobile app prior to visiting the EU.
Listen to the full episode:
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.