VIP Delegate Visa: Eligibility, Requirements & Application Process

1. Introduction to the VIP Delegate Visa

The VIP Delegate Visa was announced on 10 September 2024 and came into force on 10 October 2024. The VIP Delegate Visa is a new route for government officials accompanying Heads of State or serving government ministers on official visits to the UK. This article aims to provide an overview of the new route. It will cover questions such as who the route is designed for, what the requirements are, and how the application process works.

The Home Office has introduced the VIP Delegate Visa in order to create a long-term solution to cap the number of delegates that can accompany Heads of State or government ministers to the UK on official government business. More generally, the new visa route reflects a wider trend of tightening UK immigration rules because it contributes to the reduction in those who are exempt from requiring permission to travel to the UK.

However, the Home Office also hopes to prevent the requirements of the VIP Delegate Visa and cap on the size of delegations from disproportionately impacting the scope for diplomatic exchanges in the UK's national interest. This aim is reflected in the fact that there is no application fee or requirement to provide fingerprints for those who qualify for the route.

The tightening of immigration rules surrounding diplomatic exchanges is further reflected in the announcement of the Diplomatic Visa Arrangement Visitor Visa, which will be a new type of Visit Visa. This new Visit Visa will replace Diplomatic Visa Waivers with the PRC, Indonesia, South Africa, Turkey and Vietnam, and will be for individuals holding a valid diplomatic passport who are visiting the UK and have been nominated through a Note Verbale from their sending government. The application process will open on 18 February 2025 and will apply to those who intend to travel to the UK on or after 11 March 2025, so look out for updates on our Knowledge Centre.

2. Who Is Eligible for the VIP Delegate Visa?

The VIP Delegate Visa is designed for government officials who are accompanying a Head of State or serving government minister. The applicant must also be aged 18 years or older, and must not fall for refusal under the general suitability grounds in Part 9 of the Immigration Rules, which have been explained in this article.

A serving government official is someone who is employed by the government in an equivalent role to one that would be occupied by a civil servant in the UK system.

The government official must be visiting the UK with the sole intention and sole purpose of accompanying their Head of State or serving government minister, who must themselves be travelling on official business of their government. The official business may be at the invitation of HM Government, but this is not a requirement. How an applicant might go about evidencing this intention and their role as a government official is discussed below.

This means that, if you are a private individual, such as a business person looking to strengthen your country's economic ties to the UK or a journalist hoping to report on the official visit, you will not be eligible for the route even if you are accompanying a Head of State or government minister. It is also important to note that if you are an International Protection Officer you will not be eligible for the VIP Delegate Visa, even if you are directly employed by the government.

3. Is There a Cap on the Number of Delegates Allowed?

Yes. The cap is currently set at 20 delegates to accompany a Head of State and 10 delegates to accompany a serving government minister.

Any delegates who wish to apply in excess of this cap will be required to apply for a standard Visit Visa. In accordance with the Visit Visa application process, these delegates must pay the relevant applicant fee and provide biometrics. Please see these articles for an explanation of the relevant Visit Visa requirements and conditions of leave.

4. What Is the Duration of the VIP Delegate Visa?

The VIP Delegate Visa will be granted for a period beginning 3 days before the beginning of the official visit to the UK and ending three days after the end of the official visit to the UK or for a period of one month, whichever is shorter.

Applicants should note that their intended dates of travel must be consistent with the dates of the official visit as indicated on the Note Verbale (explained below). The additional 3 days of validity before and after the visit takes place are issued solely for flexibility, and the applicant's sole purpose for their visit must be accompanying their Head of State or serving government minister on official business of their government.

5. Required Evidence for the VIP Delegate Visa

The applicant must provide a valid passport, which satisfactorily establishes their identity and nationality. This passport can also provide proof that the applicant is age 18 or over on the date of application.

In addition to the image contained in their passport, the applicant must also provide a facial image as part of the application process, and this image must comply with the rules for digital photos.

The most stringent requirements are those relating to the Note Verbale that must be submitted in support of the application. The Note Verbale must have been issued before the date of application submission and must not have been withdrawn after the issue date.

A Note Verbale is a diplomatic communication prepared in the third person and unsigned, and it must contain a full list of all the individuals accompanying the Head of State or government minister on official business. The number of individuals listed must not exceed the allocated cap per visit (see above).

The Note Verbale must contain the following information about each individual applicant:

their name, date of birth and passport number;

confirmation of the title and purpose of the official visit and the dates the official visit will take place;

confirmation that the application is supported by the country sending the delegation;

confirmation that the applicant has sufficient funds to cover all reasonable costs in relation to their visit without unauthorised working or accessing public funds;

The Home Office guidance also states that a decision maker must be satisfied that the Note Verbale provided in support of the application has been issued by the country sending the delegation.

6. How Does the Application Process Work?

The VIP Delegate Visa application is an entry clearance application, and so a valid application must be made from outside the UK to a Visa Application Centre (VAC) designated to accept such applications.

Applicants will not be required to pay a fee or provide their biometric information. However, as mentioned above, they will need to provide a valid facial image and passport.

Submission of the application must be done in person at a Visa Application Centre. There is no requirement for the applicant themselves to attend, and so this submission can be undertaken by either the applicant themselves or an authorised representative, for example a 'runner' employed by their Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

7. What Can VIP Delegate Visa Holders Do in the UK?

VIP Delegate Visa holders will not have access to public funds and will not be able to study. They will only be able to work for purposes that are directly related to the purpose of their official visit as stated in the Note Verbale.

It is also worth emphasising, as stated above, that the sole purpose of the visit must be accompanying a Head of State or serving government minister, who must themselves be travelling on official business of their government. Therefore, any activities that are carried out by an individual whilst in the UK on a VIP Delegate Visa must comply with this requirement.

8. Alternative Options if You Are Not Eligible for the VIP Delegate Visa

For individuals who fall outside of the definition of 'government official', the Standard Visitor Visa is likely to provide an alternative option to enter the UK. However, applicants should bear in mind that there are strict limitations on working in the UK whilst on a Standard Visitor Visa. These limitations have been explored in this article. If you would like to explore this alternative route, or seek further advice about whether you qualify as a 'government official', you may wish to contact our expert immigration barristers for advice.

If you are a member of the family of a Head of State or government minister, you will also not meet the definition of government official. However, you are likely to qualify for one of the statutory exemptions to immigration controls. The Immigration (Exemption from Control) Order 1972 provides that members of foreign governments on official business and their families are exempt from immigration control and do not require entry clearance. The State Immunity Act 1978 affords Diplomatic Privileges Act 1964 protections on sovereigns or other Heads of State, members of their family forming part of their household, and their private servants. Therefore, as a family member you may be exempt from immigration control and thus not require entry clearance.

9. What if My VIP Delegate Visa Application is Refused?

If your application for a VIP Delegate Visa is refused, you will not be granted a right to appeal or right to an administrative review. You may wish to contact our expert immigration barristers to advise you on alternative routes to the UK in the event of a refusal, such as the standard Visitor Visa.

10. Contact Our Immigration Barristers

For expert advice and assistance on the VIP Delegate Visa or any related visa or immigration application, contact our immigration barristers on 0203 617 9173 or complete our enquiry form below.

11. Frequently Asked Questions

What is the VIP Delegate Visa?

The VIP Delegate Visa is a new UK visa route introduced for government officials who accompany Heads of State or government ministers on official visits to the UK for a maximum period of one month.

Who is eligible for the VIP Delegate Visa?

Eligible individuals must be government officials, aged 18 or older, accompanying a Head of State or government minister on official business. A serving government official is someone who is employed by the government in an equivalent role to one that would be occupied by a civil servant in the UK system.

Is there a limit to the number of delegates allowed?

Yes, the cap is 20 delegates for a Head of State and 10 delegates for a government minister. Any additional delegates beyond this limit may apply for a standard Visitor Visa.

How long is the VIP Delegate Visa valid?

The visa is granted for a period beginning 3 days before the beginning of the official visit to the UK and ending three days after the end of the official visit to the UK or for a period of one month, whichever is shorter.

What documents are required for the VIP Delegate Visa application?

Applicants need a valid passport, a facial image, and a Note Verbale from their government. The Note Verbale must list all accompanying officials and provide confirmation details on the official visit and support from the sending government.

What is a Note Verbale, and why is it needed?

A Note Verbale is an unsigned diplomatic communication issued by the applicant's government. It confirms the official nature of the visit, lists the delegate's details, and supports the application's legitimacy. This document is essential for the VIP Delegate Visa application.

Is there an application fee for the VIP Delegate Visa?

No, there is no application fee for this visa. Qualified applicants are also not required to submit fingerprints, although a facial image is needed.

Where can I apply for the VIP Delegate Visa?

Applications must be submitted outside the UK at a designated Visa Application Centre (VAC). Applicants can submit the application in person or through an authorised representative.

What activities are permitted on the VIP Delegate Visa?

Delegates may only participate in activities directly related to their official visit. Access to public funds or studying is prohibited, and any work performed must be tied directly to the official purpose stated in the Note Verbale.

What alternatives exist if I am not eligible for the VIP Delegate Visa?

Individuals who do not qualify as government officials may consider a standard Visitor Visa, which permits entry for various purposes but comes with restrictions on working. Family members of Heads of State or government ministers may also be exempt from immigration controls under statutory provisions.

Can I appeal if my VIP Delegate Visa application is refused?

No, there is no right to appeal or request an administrative review if the application is refused. You may seek alternative visa options or consult with immigration professionals for further advice on your eligibility or other routes.

12. Glossary

VIP Delegate Visa: A specialised visa route in the UK for government officials accompanying Heads of State or government ministers on official visits.

Eligibility Criteria: The specific requirements that individuals must meet to qualify for the VIP Delegate Visa, including being a government official and aged 18 or older.

Note Verbale: An unsigned diplomatic communication from a government.

Delegation Cap: The maximum number of delegates permitted to accompany a Head of State (20) or government minister (10) under the VIP Delegate Visa.

Application Process: The steps involved in applying for the VIP Delegate Visa, including documentation requirements and submission guidelines.

Government Official: Someone who is employed by the government in an equivalent role to one that would be occupied by a civil servant in the UK system.

Entry Clearance: Permission granted to enter the UK, required for visa applicants before travelling.

Public Funds: Financial resources provided by the government for public services, which VIP Delegate Visa holders are not allowed to access.

Biometrics: Physical data collected from individuals, such as fingerprints, though not required for the VIP Delegate Visa application.

Official Business: Activities undertaken by government representatives as part of their duties, which must be the sole purpose of the visit for visa eligibility.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.