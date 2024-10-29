UK Immigration Document Phase-Out (eVisas) FAQs

The eVisa roll-out involves the replacement of physical immigration documents with digital immigration status. Most holders of physical documents are able to apply for an eVisa and should aim to do so by 31 December 2024.

This document contains Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on the UK immigration document phase-out and the eVisa application process. For help applying for an eVisa, read our guide.

Top tips If you don't have an eVisa yet, apply as soon as possible and by 31 December 2024 if you have a Biometric Residence Permit (BRP)

Follow our 'step by step' guide, 'How do I apply for an eVisa?' (this is a separate PDF)

Make a note of your current UK visa expiry date so that you do not overstay

What is happening?

The UK is moving towards a fully digitalised immigration system. Part of the transition involves replacing physical immigration documents with an online record of your immigration status. This is known as an eVisa.

The documents being phased-out are:

Biometric Residence Permits (BRPs)

Biometric Residence Cards (BRCs)

Passport endorsements, such as indefinite leave to enter wet ink stamps

Vignette stickers in passports, such as entry clearance or visa vignettes

The Home Office has published eVisa guidance and a video on what is an eVisa.

Why does my BRP or BRC expire on 31 December 2024?

The government plans to phase out BRPs and BRCs by 31 December 2024.

Does my immigration permission end on 31 December 2024?

If you hold a BRP or BRC, your immigration status remains valid until the expiry date stated on your most recent visa approval email (or indefinitely if you have been granted settlement). It is only the card that expires on 31 December 2024.

My physical document expires before 31 December 2024, what should I do?

You must make an application to extend or switch your visa status before your immigration permission expires or leave the UK. If you need any information or have concerns, please contact HR as soon as possible.

I've lost my BRP or BRC, what should I do?

You can use an alternative acceptable ID document to create your eVisa. This could be a passport and your last visa application reference number.

If your BRP or BRC has been lost or stolen, you must report it online. Consider reaching out to your HR contact for further information.

How does getting an eVisa affect my current immigration status?

This is not a new immigration application.

Applying for an eVisa is an administrative step to convert your current immigration status into an eVisa. You are not updating the type of permission you hold, the duration or the conditions associated with it.

However, you may face issues when travelling in or out of the UK after 31 December 2024 if you do not have an eVisa by that time. (See 'How do I travel internationally?' for more information).

I already have an eVisa, what do I need to do?

If you have an eVisa already, you also have a UKVI account. We suggest you check your UKVI account to ensure your personal information is up-to-date. This includes linking any new passports. Make sure your email address and telephone numbers are correct. These should be your own personal details rather than the details of anyone who may have assisted you with your last visa application.

If you recently obtained an eVisa and you have not provided HR with a share code to confirm your ongoing right to work, please generate and send one to HR as soon as possible.

I don't have an eVisa, what do I need to do?

Apply for an eVisa by 31 December 2024 if eligible, or sign up for updates at Online immigration status (eVisa).

How do I create an eVisa?

See the attached guide. Briefly, this will involve downloading an app to your mobile device or using your laptop/tablet and scanning a QR code. You'll then follow on-screen instructions to complete the process.

How do I travel internationally?

No eVisa yet: If you do not have an eVisa yet, you can continue to travel with your passport and physical immigration document. If you have a BRP or BRC, this will not be valid for travel after 31 December 2024, so you should ensure you obtain an eVisa before this.

eVisa and BRP: If you have an eVisa and a physical immigration document, you should continue to travel with your passport and your physical immigration document while it remains valid. We suggest you also travel with a print-out or electronic copy of your immigration status as shown on your eVisa profile, or have it available on your phone in case you are asked to produce it on check-in or at the UK border.

Only an eVisa: If you have an eVisa only, you can continue to travel with your passport. We suggest you also travel with a print-out or electronic copy of your immigration status or have it available on your phone in case you are asked to produce it on check-in or at the UK border.

Make sure that your eVisa is linked to the passport that you used to apply for your UK immigration status. If your passport has since been updated, make sure you have linked this to your eVisa. You can do this by logging into and updating your UKVI account. If you fail to action this, you may face delays re-entering the UK.

Useful links and information Home Office's eVisa guidance: http://www.gov.uk/guidance/online-immigration-status-evisa

UKVI account creation and log in: https://www.gov.uk/get-access-evisa

Home Office video on what is an eVisa: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/online-immigration-status-evisa-help-video/what-is-an-evisa

Home Office video on how to create a UKVI account: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/online-immigration-status-evisa-help-video/how-to-create-a-ukvi-account-and-access-your-evisa

Home Office video on how to travel with an eVisa: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/online-immigration-status-evisa-help-video/how-to-travel-with-your-evisa-video

View and Prove: https://www.gov.uk/view-prove-immigration-status

No time limit application form: https://www.gov.uk/biometric-residence-permits/replace-visa-brp

eVisa 'ask for help' service: https://ukimmigration-support-webchat.homeoffice.gov.uk/evisa

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.