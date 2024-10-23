New Electronic Travel Authorization Requirement For Travel To The United Kingdom

The United Kingdom is implementing a new Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) requirement in order for travelers to enter or transit through the UK. Specifically, the requirement for an ETA will begin applying to U.S. citizens on 27 November 2024. This applies to anyone who does not currently hold UK immigration status, including U.S. citizens and citizens of other countries who do not require a visa to enter the UK. The ETA is intended to enhance border security, and failure to obtain one prior to travel may result in denied entry or significant delays.

What You Need to Know

For all clients, especially those with employees who regularly travel to the UK, it is essential to understand the following:

Who Needs an ETA: Any individual traveling to or transiting through the UK who is not a current UK visa holder or resident will be required to obtain an ETA. This includes U.S. citizens and others traveling for business purposes or leisure.

The ETA requirement is set to take effect on November 27 . How to Apply: Travelers will need to apply for the ETA online, submitting personal details including passport information. While the application process is straightforward, it is recommended to apply well in advance of travel. More information on how to apply is available here.

Individuals with certain backgrounds, such as those with a criminal record or a history of travel to specific troubled countries, may be ineligible for an ETA. In such cases, travelers may be required to apply for a visitor's visa through a UK consulate or embassy. We recommend consulting with our team if you believe your travel history or personal circumstances may complicate your application, as this could delay or prevent business travel. Validity of the ETA: The ETA is expected to be valid for multiple entries within a specified period , making it convenient for frequent travelers.

What Should Employers Do?

We recommend that clients:

Inform Employees: Ensure that executives, managers, and other frequent travelers to the UK are aware of the upcoming ETA requirement, stressing the importance of obtaining approval before any travel to the UK. Plan for Potential Complications: For travelers with potential disqualifying factors, such as a criminal record or problematic travel history, early consultation with legal counsel is advisable. Such individuals may need to apply for a visitor visa instead of an ETA. Apply Early: Encourage all employees to apply for the ETA as early as possible. We recommend securing the ETA at least 72 hours prior to departure to prevent any last-minute disruptions. Review Travel Policies: Consider revising company travel policies to reflect the new ETA requirement and potential visa needs for certain employees.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.