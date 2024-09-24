UK Immigration – COS Scams & Fraud Costing Victims

BBC in a recent article draws attention to the large number of skilled worker visa scams. We previously wrote about fake COS certificates and lack of option to check COS authenticity as this has been a problem for sometime now. The fact that there is no working method of checking the validity of a COS certificate other than by applying for the visa means that unscrupulous fraudsters can take advantage of desperate foreigners, and sell them counterfeited Certificates of Sponsorship for thousands of pounds.

Work permit – Certificate of Sponsorship (COS) requirement UK

UK Skilled Worker visa system requires prospective workers to obtain a work placement before they are allowed to apply for the Work Visa. After securing the job placement with a valid sponsor licence received from the UK Home Office to employ overseas workers the organization issues prospective worker with a formal job offer confirmation that should be used by the employee to obtain work visa. The so called Certificate of Sponsorship should be issued for free by the employer and could be used in the visa application process.

Visa applicants put themselves at risk of scams by paying for COS

Many potential applicants instead of searching for suitable jobs online are opting to pay middle men for 'employment positions'. Because those applicants cannot check the validity of their COS certificate prior to applying for the visa. many of those paying for their COS UK work permit are at risk of being scammed.

The lesson for the prospective visa applicants ready to pay for their COS is to be extremely vigilant. The least they can do is to check the Home Office sponsor licence register to make sure their prospective employer is entitled to issue Certificates of Sposnorship.

It would be useful if Home Office could provide applicants with a method to check if a COS reference number is genuine.

