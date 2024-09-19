UK's Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) Scheme – Government Announces Further Updates

The UK Government has announced a further roll out of the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) Scheme, confirming some significant updates to the scheme.

By April 2025, with the exception of British and Irish nationals and those who are already legally residing in the UK, all visitors (including children) to the UK who do not need to first apply for a visa, will need to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation in order to travel to the UK.

To date, the scheme has been running for visitors from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and on 7 November 2024 will open to eligible non–European nationals who will require an ETA from 8 January 2025. You can see the list of nationalities which this will apply to here.

On 5 March 2025, the scheme will be expanded further, to eligible Europeans who will require an ETA from 2 April 2025. You can see the list of European nationals who this will apply to here.

For those that the scheme applies to, an ETA will be required for the following types of trips:

Visiting the UK for up to six months including tourism, visiting family and friends, business and short-term study

Transit

Visits of up to three months on the Creative Worker visa concession (e.g. those who have a valid Temporary Work – Creative Worker certificate of sponsorship)

Visits for a permitted paid engagement (e.g. those who are experts in their field, who have a written invitation from a UK-based organization or client for a pre-arranged event or other permitted engagement)

An ETA costs £10 and can be made through the UK ETA app or online here. At present, the Home Office website advises that a decision should be made within three working days but sometimes it can take longer.

Once issued, the ETA will be linked to the individual's passport. It can be used for multiple journeys and will be valid for two years or until the expiry of the passport, whichever is sooner.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.