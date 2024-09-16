Key Deadlines For Tier 1 (Entrepreneur) Visa Holders

If you hold a Tier 1 (Entrepreneur) visa, it is essential to be aware of upcoming deadlines for applying for settlement in the UK.

As of April 2023, extensions for the Tier 1 (Entrepreneur) visa are closed, except for those Tier 1 (Entrepreneur) visa holders who previously held a Tier 1 (Graduate Entrepreneur) or Start-up visa before switching to the Tier 1 (Entrepreneur) visa. These individuals can still apply for an extension until 6 July 2025.

For Tier 1 (Entrepreneur) visa holders wishing to apply for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR), the deadlines are as follows:

If you never held a Tier 1 (Graduate Entrepreneur) visa, you must apply for ILR before 6 April 2025.

If you did hold a Tier 1 (Graduate Entrepreneur) visa, your ILR application deadline is before 6 July 2027.

Those who cannot meet the ILR requirements by these dates but wish to remain in the UK should consider switching to another visa route. One such potential route is the Innovator Founder visa, which allows you to establish an innovative business in the UK, provided you secure endorsement from an approved body and meet the visa requirements. This visa offers a three-year stay, with the possibility of extension if you meet the criteria and obtain a new endorsement.

With these key deadlines approaching, prompt action is crucial.

