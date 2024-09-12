E-Visa UK 2024 | Immigration Update (Video)

self

UK Immigration Update 2024: Online Status & eVisa Changes Explained

In this video, we delve into the upcoming changes in the UK's immigration system set to take effect by December 31st, 2024. Discover how the Biometric Residence Permits (BRPs) and Biometric Residence Cards (BRCs) will be replaced by a new online immigration status system. We explore the implications for non-British and Irish nationals living in the UK and guide you through the process of using the online UKVI account. Stay informed about the latest developments in UK immigration policies. If you have questions or want to learn more, don't hesitate to reach out to us.

