Your Guide To The UK Youth Mobility Scheme Visa

The UK Youth Mobility Scheme Visa allows adventurous young people between the ages of 18 to 30 (or 35 for Australian, Canadian, New Zealand and South Korean citizens) to live and work in the UK for two years.

Richmond Chambers is a multi-award winning partnership of specialist immigration barristers. Our barristers provide expert legal advice and representation, directly to individuals and businesses, in relation to all aspects of UK immigration law. We combine the expertise and quality of the Bar, with the service of a trusted law firm.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

1. Introduction to the Youth Mobility Scheme

The UK Youth Mobility Scheme Visa allows adventurous young people between the ages of 18 to 30 (or 35 for Australian, Canadian, New Zealand and South Korean citizens) to live and work in the UK for two years. Only a handful of countries are included in the scheme, and the rules differ depending on which of these countries you are applying from.

This post aims to provide you with an overview of the January 2024 changes to the Youth Mobility Scheme, in addition to answering some frequently asked questions about the Youth Mobility Scheme visa application process.

2. What Has Changed on the Youth Mobility Scheme as of August 2024?

The recent changes introduced to the Youth Mobility Scheme include:

The new 18-35 age range for individuals applying from Australia, Canada, or South Korea;

The removal of the ‘invitation-to-apply' requirement for Japanese and South Korean citizens;

The extension of the scheme to Andorran and Uruguay citizens; and

The possibility to apply for permission to stay for an extra year for Australian and Canadian citizens.

3. Who Can Apply Under the Youth Mobility Scheme?

As set out above, the eligibility requirements under the Youth Mobility Scheme are determined by the nationality of the applicant.

If you are a citizen of Australia, Canada, New Zealand or South Korea you must be under the age of 35 when you submit your application. It is possible to apply as a minor, provided that you will be aged 18 or over when the visa is issued.

or you must be under the age of 35 when you submit your application. It is possible to apply as a minor, provided that you will be aged 18 or over when the visa is issued. If you are a citizen of Andorra, Iceland, Japan, Monaco, San Marino or Uruguay , or you are a British Overseas Citizen , British Overseas Territories Citizen or British National (Overseas ) , you must be under the age of 30 when you apply and aged 18 or over when your visa is issued.

or , or you are a or you must be under the age of 30 when you apply and aged 18 or over when your visa is issued. If you are from Hong Kong (and have an SAR passport) or Taiwan , you must be under the age of 30 when you apply and aged 18 or over when your visa is issued. Additionally, you must be selected in the Youth Mobility Scheme ballot (see below).

(and have an SAR passport) or , you must be under the age of 30 when you apply and aged 18 or over when your visa is issued. Additionally, you must be selected in the Youth Mobility Scheme ballot (see below). If you are from India, you can now apply through the India Young Professionals Scheme, which has a separate, but very similar, set of rules (see below).

Regardless of an applicant's nationality, they must satisfy the general suitability requirements. You might also need to provide evidence you've been screened for tuberculosis.

For all prospective applicants, it is also important to note that you cannot apply if you have any children under the age of 18 who live with you, or are financially dependent on you.

4. Youth Mobility Scheme Visa Ballot (For Hong Kong and Taiwan)

If you are a citizen of Taiwan or Hong Kong, you must have been issued with an invitation to apply to the Youth Mobility Scheme by the Home Office before you submit your visa application.

The Home Office usually publishes requests for expressions of interest in the Youth Mobility Scheme from Hong Kong or Taiwanese citizens twice per year. These ‘ballots' are only open for 48 hours and require you to send an email with your name, date of birth and passport number in English. The ballots are free to enter and, after emailing, you'll receive an automated reply from the Home Office to confirm you've been entered.

The ballot rounds ordinarily take place in January and July of each year. However, most of the places are allocated during the January round so applicants should be sure to plan ahead!

If you're successful, you'll receive an email within roughly one week with your invitation to apply for the Youth Mobility Scheme.

You can then submit your application and enrol your biometrics (fingerprints and photograph) within the time period specified on the invitation. This is usually 90 days, but exceptions may apply if you're no more than 14 days late and there were extenuating circumstances which made it impossible to submit your application during the time period. If you are unsure whether you would fall within this provision, you may wish to contact one of our expert immigration barristers, who can provide you with advice on this matter.

5. India Young Professionals Scheme

The UK Government launched the India Young Professionals Scheme in 2023. This visa is valid for two years and has the same costs and conditions of work attached to it as the standard Youth Mobility visa (see below).

You must have been issued with an invitation to apply for the India Young Professionals Scheme and have to have made your application within the period of time specified on this invitation. In 2024, 3000 places were available on the India Young Professionals Scheme.

The ballot for invitations to apply for the India Young Professionals Scheme usually opens twice per year in February and July, although most slots are made available in the February ballot. You can only submit one entry per ballot and the ballots are open for 48 hours at a time. You will have to submit your name, date of birth, passport details and scan, phone number and email address. Applicants ordinarily hear back within two weeks via email.

The eligibility requirements are very similar to the standard Youth Mobility Scheme. In order to apply, you must:

Be under the age of 30 when you apply and aged 18 or over when your visa is issued;

Have held £2,530 in savings for a 28-day period (see below); and,

Hold a qualification equal to or above RQF level 6 (Bachelor's degree or above).

Beyond evidence of your qualification, you must also provide a local police certificate or a police clearance certificate issued no more than 6 months before the date of application.

6. How Much Do I Need to Save Before I Apply?

Applicants for a Youth Mobility Scheme Visa must have held savings of at least £2,530 in their bank account for a full 28-day period before their application is submitted. The bank statement(s) must have been issued no earlier than 31 days before you submit your application.

You must be able to financially support yourself over the course of your stay. Once you have entered the UK, you will not be able to access ‘public funds' such as unemployment benefits.

7. When Should I Apply for a UK Youth Mobility Scheme Visa?

Apply Early in the Calendar Year

Every year, the UK government allocates a certain number of places on the Youth Mobility Scheme to each eligible country. For 2024, the allocations are:

Andorra – 100 places

Australia – 45,000 places

Canada – 8,000 places

Hong Kong – 1,000 places

Iceland – 1,000 places

Japan – 6,000 places

Monaco – 1,000 places

New Zealand – 8,500 places

Republic of Korea – 5,000 places

San Marino – 1,000 places

Taiwan – 1,000 places

Uruguay – 500 places

It is advisable to apply at the earliest opportunity within a given calendar year, as the Home Office will refuse your application (even if you meet all the other criteria) once the number of places allocated to your country has been met.

Unlike the countries set out above, there is no allocation limit for British Overseas Citizens, British Overseas Territories Citizens or British Nationals (Overseas). The limit won't apply to you if you are a national of Australia, Canada or New Zealand applying for extra permission to stay in the UK (see below).

Other Time Restrictions

The earliest you can apply for a Youth Mobility Scheme Visa is 6 months before you travel to the UK. As mentioned above, you must make sure you apply before you reach the country-specific age limit of 30 or 35. Even if you exceed this age limit once you have been granted your visa (i.e. you turn 31 or 36 whilst in the UK), your permission to stay will still be valid for the full two years.

8. What Else Should I Include in My Application?

You may wish to contact one of our specialist immigration barristers if you seek advice on the evidentiary requirements for this application. In addition to meeting the eligibility requirements set out above, if you are from the following countries there are specific documents you need to provide to prove your criminal history:

If you are from San Marino , you must provide a letter from the Directorate of Political and Diplomatic Affairs of the Republic of San Marino Department of Foreign Affairs confirming you are a suitable candidate for the scheme;

, you must provide a letter from the Directorate of Political and Diplomatic Affairs of the Republic of San Marino Department of Foreign Affairs confirming you are a suitable candidate for the scheme; If you are from Iceland , you must provide a Criminal Certificate for Private Use (you might know this as a Sakavottorð);

, you must provide a Criminal Certificate for Private Use (you might know this as a Sakavottorð); If you are from Andorra , you must provide a certificate of criminal records; and,

, you must provide a certificate of criminal records; and, If you are from Uruguay, you must provide a Certificate of Judicial Records (you might know this as a Certificado de Antecedentes Judiciales).

These documents must be issued no more than 6 months before you submit your application.

If you live in San Marino, Iceland, Andorra or Uruguay but you are a British Overseas Citizens, British Overseas Territories Citizens or British Nationals (Overseas) then you will not need to provide these documents.

9. Do I Need to Have a Job Offer in the UK Before Applying for the Youth Mobility Scheme?

No. One of the benefits of the Youth Mobility Scheme is that you do not need to have an offer of employment in the UK in order to be granted a visa. However, you must ensure you meet the financial requirements (see above).

10. Can I Work in the UK on a Youth Mobility Scheme Visa?

The Youth Mobility Scheme allows young people to work whilst they are enjoying life in the UK. However, you should be aware that the following types of work are not permitted on this route:

You cannot work as a professional sportsperson or sports coach; and,

You cannot be self-employed, except in the following circumstances: You do not own a premises (other than your residential home) from which you carry out your business (i.e. your business premises will be rented); The total value of the equipment you use for your business does not exceed £5000; You have no employees.



If you were planning on coming to the UK to work in either of these excluded professional categories, you may wish to contact one of our expert immigration barristers to discover what other options are available to you.

You can also study on the Youth Mobility Scheme (subject to the ATAS condition).

11. How Much Does a Youth Mobility Scheme Visa Application Cost?

The application fee is currently set at £298. In addition to this fee, you will also have to pay the £776 immigration health surcharge for each year of your leave (£1552 in total).

12. When Will I Hear Back About My Application?

Once you've submitted your application and provided your biometrics and documents, you should get a decision on your visa within three weeks. Keep in mind that the Home Office is currently experiencing some delays in processing times. Our post, How to Check Your UK Visa Application Status, provides information on how to check the status of your visa application.

13. What Can I Do If My Youth Mobility Scheme Visa Application Is Refused?

Applications made under the Youth Mobility Scheme have no right of appeal. However, it is possible to submit a fresh application in the event of a refusal.

Alternatively, it is possible to request an Administrative Review if you believe the Home Office has made an error in their decision. It is also possible to request a Judicial Review if you think the refusal of your application was unlawful, unreasonable or procedurally improper. Our expert immigration barristers can advise you further on whether these options would be appropriate for you.

14. Can I Apply for the Youth Mobility Visa if I've Already Held a UK Visa?

Yes, as long as you have not held a Youth Mobility visa before. For example, you could apply for the Youth Mobility visa if you had previously held a Student visa.

15. What if I Want to Stay in the UK for Longer Than Two Years?

Application for Permission to Stay (Australia, Canada or New Zealand)

Nationals of Australia, Canada and New Zealand are able to apply for permission to stay in the UK for one additional year on the Youth Mobility Scheme. At the time of application for this extra year, you must still be in the UK on a valid two year Youth Mobility visa.

The permission will amount to a total of three continuous years: the extra year has to follow immediately after the original two years you were granted. You cannot switch back into the Youth Mobility Scheme from another type of UK visa or apply for an additional year after your leave has expired or you have returned to your home country. The extra year of leave can also only be granted once.

The Home Office recommends applying no earlier than 28 days before your original two year Youth Mobility Scheme leave expires. Regardless of when you do apply, your permission to stay in the UK will expire exactly three years after the date your leave originally started.

Other Visa Options to Stay in the UK

Unfortunately, the Youth Mobility Scheme is not itself a route to settlement, so you won't be able to stay in the UK on this visa for more than two or three years, depending on where you're from. However, it is possible to extend your stay in the UK by switching into other immigration routes, including routes that can lead to settlement and British citizenship. If you are seeking to continue living in the UK, you may wish to consider the various other options available, such as the Skilled Worker, Innovator Founder or Global Talent routes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.