Home Office Confirms Lower Going Rates For Some Sponsored Jobs

On August 28, 2024, the Home Office confirmed that the going rates for some occupations in the Immigration Rules are incorrect and will be updated in the Autumn. Until then, sponsors should use the rates provided in the updated guidance documents, which Home Office caseworkers will follow.

We have two things at our core: people – both ours and yours - and a focus on creativity, technology and innovation. Whether you are a fast growth start up or a large multinational business, we help you realise the potential in your people and navigate your strategic HR and legal issues, both nationally and internationally. Our award-winning employment team is one of the largest in the UK, with dedicated specialists in all areas of employment law and a track record of leading precedent setting cases on issues of the day. The team’s breadth of expertise is unrivalled and includes HR consultants as well as experts across specialisms including employment, immigration, data, tax and reward, health and safety, reputation management, dispute resolution, corporate and workplace environment.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

If you are a sponsor of workers from abroad, you may have noticed that the Home Office's guidance currently shows lower going rates for salary in some occupations than the figures shown in the Immigration Rules. This is not a mistake, and you can rely on the figures stated in the guidance.

On 28 August 2024 the Home Office put a notification on its Sponsor Management System for Skilled Worker sponsors, confirming that when the Immigration Rules were updated in April 2024, the going rates for some occupations were stated to be higher than intended.

The incorrect going rates will be amended in the Autumn update to the Immigration Rules. In the meantime, sponsors may rely on the figures stated in the following guidance documents (as updated on 10 July 2024), as these are the ones Home Office caseworkers will use:

Although the Sponsor Management System notification does not cover sponsors under the Global Business Mobility routes and Scale-up routes, we have received confirmation from the Home Office that the following guidance documents for these routes may also be relied on:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.