Home Office Confirms Lower Going Rates For Some Sponsored Jobs

If you are a sponsor of workers from abroad, you may have noticed that the Home Office's guidance currently shows lower going rates for salary in some occupations than the figures shown in the Immigration Rules. This is not a mistake, and you can rely on the figures stated in the guidance.
On 28 August 2024 the Home Office put a notification on its Sponsor Management System for Skilled Worker sponsors, confirming that when the Immigration Rules were updated in April 2024, the going rates for some occupations were stated to be higher than intended.
The incorrect going rates will be amended in the Autumn update to the Immigration Rules. In the meantime, sponsors may rely on the figures stated in the following guidance documents (as updated on 10 July 2024), as these are the ones Home Office caseworkers will use:
- Skilled Worker visa: going rates for eligible occupation code
- Skilled Worker visa: jobs that qualify for a PhD salary discount
- Skilled Worker visa: immigration salary list
- Skilled Worker visa: eligible salary if you're under 26, studying, training or in a postdoctoral role
Although the Sponsor Management System notification does not cover sponsors under the Global Business Mobility routes and Scale-up routes, we have received confirmation from the Home Office that the following guidance documents for these routes may also be relied on:
- Global Business Mobility: going rates for eligible occupations
- Scale-up: going rates for eligible occupations
