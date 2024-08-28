I Would Like To Attend Job Interviews In The UK – Can I Come As A Standard Visitor?

Visitors to the UK, including those on Standard Visitor visas, can legally attend job interviews but cannot take up employment. They must intend to leave the UK after their visit, demonstrate financial self-sufficiency, and adhere to all visa conditions.

With over 35 years of experience, Gherson’s expertise extends from meeting the migration needs of international business people and UK-based companies to litigation in all UK jurisdictions and the European Court of Human Rights and the European Court of Justice.

Founded in 1988 by Roger Gherson, Gherson Solicitors LLP was first established as a boutique immigration law firm based in London. Now servicing clients across all areas of immigration, international protection and human rights, white collar crime, sanctions, and civil litigation and arbitration, Gherson LLP’s offices continue to expand across Europe.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The UK Immigration Rules generally distinguish between two categories of overseas visitors- visa nationals and non-visa nationals.

While non-visa nationals do not need to apply for a visit visa prior to entry to the UK, visa nationals must apply and be granted a visa in advance of their travel. Regardless of whether you are a visa or non-visa national, there are restrictions on what a visitor in the UK can and cannot do.

If you are considering job opportunities in the UK, you might be wondering if you can attend job interviews while visiting on a Standard Visitor visa or in the UK as a Visitor as a non-visa national. The Home Office sets out specific activities you are entitled to undertake while in the UK in the capacity of a Visitor. It is important to know these prior to any trip to the UK, to avoid inadvertently falling foul of UK immigration laws.

Entry to the UK as a Visitor is granted to allow individuals to come to the UK for tourism, business, study (limited to short courses of less than six months, most commonly English language courses), and marriage (which requires a specific type of Visitor visa and is not otherwise permitted).

Can I attend interviews in the UK as a visitor?

Yes, attending interviews falls within the General Business Activities permitted under UK's Immigration Rules.

While you are permitted to attend job interviews, it is important to keep in mind the following limits:

No paid employment: You cannot take up paid or unpaid employment while in the UK as a visitor

Intention to leave the UK at the end of your trip: You must have a genuine intention to leave the UK at the end of your visit. You are only permitted to be in the UK for short-term stays, up to a maximum duration of six months per visit and must not be seen to be living in the UK or you may be refused entry at the border.

Financial Sufficiency: You must demonstrate that you can support yourself during your stay in the UK without accessing public funds.

Clear Purpose: Be clear and honest about your visit's purpose when applying for the visa and if questioned at the border by immigration officials.

Attending job interviews in the UK on a Standard Visitor visa is permitted and can be a useful way to explore career opportunities. Always ensure you comply with all visa conditions and prepare thoroughly for your visa application to increase your chances of a successful outcome.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.