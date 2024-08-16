How Can EU Nationals Benefit From An Internship Visa In The UK?

EU nationals may be eligible to come to the UK without a visa if they are opting for certain kinds of work or academic tasks. However, this is only applicable for a duration of 6 months or less and restricts EU nationals from taking up any paid or unpaid work (full-time job or internship) for UK companies. This is why a temporary work/internship visa would be the ideal option to remove such restrictions.

UK offers many temporary work visa options to internationals that allow them the opportunity to work or study in the UK.

An internship visa under the Government Authorised Exchange program in the UK allows students and recent graduates from overseas to undertake internships and work placements in the country for a limited period of time. This visa is specifically designed for individuals who are looking to gain practical work experience in their field of study or profession.

Every individual coming to the UK on a Government Authorised Exchange (previously known as Tier 5) visa must be sponsored by an employer that has been registered with an overarching body appointed by the UK Government to hold a GAE sponsor licence. The internship must be directly related to the applicant's field of study or profession, and the duration of the internship is typically limited to 6 to 12 months. However, the duration can be extended for up to 24 months, depending on the internship programme scheme.

Internship visa holders may also be eligible to extend their visa or switch to a different visa category upon completion of their internship. It is important to note that internship visas are not intended for individuals seeking long-term employment or as a route to settlement in the UK, and applicants must demonstrate that they have sufficient funds to support themselves during their stay in the country.

Benefits of gaining work experience in the UK

One of the major benefits of gaining work experience in the UK through an internship visa is the opportunity to gain valuable skills and knowledge in a specific field. This can greatly enhance an individual's career prospects and increase their chances of securing a job in the future.

For EU nationals, an internship visa can also provide the opportunity to gain international work experience and expand their professional networks. This can be especially beneficial for those looking to work in a globalised economy, as it can demonstrate an ability to adapt to different cultures and work environments.

Additionally, an internship visa can provide access to a wider range of job opportunities and industries that may be available in their home country. This can be particularly beneficial for those looking to gain experience in sectors that are more developed or specialised in the UK.

Cultural understanding is also a key skill in today's globalised world, as companies increasingly operate across borders and interact with diverse clients and colleagues. By working in the UK, EU nationals can gain valuable insights into global work culture, etiquette, and business practices. This can help build cross-cultural competency and adaptability, which are essential qualities for success in an international work environment.

Opportunities for EU Nationals

Interns in the UK have the chance to gain valuable work experience in a different cultural and professional environment, which can enhance their skills and knowledge.

An opportunity to network with industry professionals and make valuable connections that can help them in their future careers.

Interns may also bring back innovative ideas and best practices that they have learned during their internship, which can help them stand out in the job market.

By bringing back skills, expertise, and connections, they can play a key role in driving economic growth, innovation, and competitiveness in their home countries.

Immigration Rules for Interns under Government Authorised Exchange Route

Interns under the GAE route can also take up part-time jobs for up to 20 hours per week. While doing their main job, they can do a second job mentioned on the Immigration Salary List for up to 20 hours weekly. The second job must be outside the main job for which the intern is in the UK. Furthermore, interns can bring dependants with them, if eligible, to stay and work in the UK.

The internship route should not be taken as a route to settlement in the UK unless the intern switches to another visa category, such as skilled worker or global mobility.

The requirements for the GAE Internship Visa are but not limited to as follows:

Have a CoS issued by the employer.

Hold a degree or be studying towards a degree that is equivalent to a UK Bachelor's degree.

Have enough personal savings to sustain living during the internship.

Match the job role and salary criteria as per the GAE scheme.

To read more details about the GAE Internship visa eligibility criteria, visit here.

Other short-term visa routes for the UK

Apart from an internship visa under the Government Authorised Exchange, there are other temporary visas in the UK that candidates can opt for.

Creative Worker Visa: Like the internship visa, the creative worker visa is a temporary visa (up to 12 months maximum, extendable if eligible) that candidates can opt for if they wish to come to the UK and gain work experience. As a part of the Creative Worker application process, they will need to prove that they are contributing significantly to the UK creative industry as an actor, dancer, entertainer, fashion model, musician or film crew.

High Potential Individual Visa (HPI visa): This is another temporary visa in the UK that lasts for 2 years (3 years if eligible). The candidate must have pursued a course from an eligible, reputable university internationally in the last 5 years. HPI visa candidates can switch to other visas, like skilled worker visas.

Graduate Visa: Candidates under a Student Visa can opt for a graduate visa once their student visa in the UK is over. It allows the graduate to stay in the UK for up to 2 years without requiring sponsorship and can be used for work, internship or self-employment.

Note: The visas listed above are not a route to settlement.

How can an immigration law firm help EU nationals with GAE internship visas?

Assistance with the visa application process

An immigration law firm can assist the candidates with many things, including the visa application for the candidate. The application process can be quite daunting, especially for first-time applicants who are unaware of the visa and immigration know-how.

Guidance on fulfilling the necessary requirements

A well-prepared application is always the best way to ensure a successful outcome. An immigration law firm can provide candidates with guidance on preparing all the necessary documents for the internship visa. Consulting with a solicitor is always smart to ensure that no detail is missed.

Support with any legal issues that may arise during the internship

Sometimes, there are legal issues that are too complex to handle for candidates. This is where an immigration solicitor comes into place to interpret the immigration laws in such a way that it helps the applicant.

Originally Published 17 June 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.