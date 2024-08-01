Following our recent article which highlighted the possible change of direction for immigration policies from the Labour government, the following immigration points were addressed during the King's Speech on 17 July 2024.

Border Security, Asylum & Immigration Bill

A new Border Security, Asylum & Immigration Bill will be introduced to modernise the asylum and immigration system.

The aim of the Bill is to enable stronger borders and a properly controlled and managed asylum system by:

Giving the new Border Security Command and wider law enforcement the tools and powers they need to crack down on criminal gangs. The government intends to build on the success of robust powers to counter terrorism and include stronger powers for law enforcement officers to investigate involvement in organised immigration crime, for example in stopping and searching at the border.

Tougher penalties for criminals involved in organised immigration crime, e.g. migrant smuggling gangs.

Fixing the asylum system by making it more efficient and effective and ending hotel use through clearing the asylum backlog.

Ensure fast-track returns for individuals coming from safe countries and ending the failed and incredibly costly Migration and Economic Development Partnership, i.e. the abolished Rwanda policy.

Skills England Bill

The aim of the Skilled England Bill is to reduce the reliance on migrant workers and to relate to Labour's manifesto commitment to simplify and improve the skills system, ensuring the supply of skills needed for the economy.

Skills England will collaborate with industry, unions, and advisory committees such as Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) to assess and address current and future skill needs and strategy. This collaborative approach will aim to identify and address labour market shortages more effectively.

Conclusion

Since the King's speech to parliament didn't contain any other drastic references to immigration policies, and we will have to wait and see whether the new Labour government will consider making changes to the skilled worker salary requirements and / or the financial requirements for partner visas to reduce net migration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.