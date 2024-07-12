India Young Professional Scheme Ballot To Open July 16, 2024

At a Glance

The scheme is reciprocal – nationals of each country can apply to live, study, travel and work in each other's country.

The reciprocal Indian program does not use a ballot system. Instead, eligible applicants can apply throughout the year.

The situation

The Home Office has announced that the second (and final) ballot of 2024 for the India Young Professional Scheme will open on July 16, 2024 and close on July 18, 2024. Under the scheme, successful applicants can live, work and study in the United Kingdom for a period of 24 months.

A closer look

Entering the ballot is free but it costs GBP 298 to apply under the Scheme. Those who are not chosen in the upcoming ballot can submit another application in future ballots. Reciprocal arrangement. The reciprocal Indian program does not use a ballot system. Instead, eligible individuals can apply throughout the year through applying for the so-called 'Employment Visa – E 1'.

Impact

When the application window opens, interested applicants will be able to submit a ballot for the program online.

The scheme provides a specific entry pathway for qualifying Indian nationals with a relatively short processing time as compared to other schemes.

Background

The Indian Young Professional Scheme (IYPS) is similar to the UK Youth Mobility Scheme (YMS) which also allows a person from a participating country or territory to experience life in the United Kingdom. Applicants under the YMS from Hong Kong SAR and Taiwan are selected via a ballot system. But in contrast to the IYPS, applicants under the UK YMS scheme do not need to prove any educational qualifications. UK-India migration partnership. The Young Professionals Scheme is part of the UK-India Mobility and Migration Partnership, signed in May 2021, which includes commitments to enhance migration arrangements and efforts to strengthen cooperation around immigration violations between India and the United Kingdom.

Looking ahead

This could be the start of further immigration agreements between the United Kingdom and India and the foundation for future trade agreements. We will track and report future developments.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.