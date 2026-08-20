When A Will Is Not Enough: Protecting Your Estate From Adult Child Claims

A clearly worded Will is not, on its own, sufficient to prevent an adult child from making a claim against your estate. It is an understandable assumption that it would be. If you have set out your wishes in a properly executed legal document, it seems reasonable to expect those wishes to be respected. The Inheritance (Provision for Family and Dependants) Act 1975 complicates that picture significantly, and a High Court decision handed down last year illustrates just how exposed an estate can be when planning has not kept pace with life.

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A clearly worded Will is not, on its own, sufficient to prevent an adult child from making a claim against your estate. It is an understandable assumption that it would be. If you have set out your wishes in a properly executed legal document, it seems reasonable to expect those wishes to be respected. The Inheritance (Provision for Family and Dependants) Act 1975 complicates that picture significantly, and a High Court decision handed down last year illustrates just how exposed an estate can be when planning has not kept pace with life.

In McDaniel v Talbot [2025], a woman abandoned by her father as an infant brought a claim against his estate despite having been explicitly excluded from his Will. The estate was worth approximately £1.75 million and had been left entirely to his widow. Emma McDaniel succeeded in her claim and was awarded £123,418, structured as a lump sum paid into a discretionary trust rather than an outright payment, specifically to preserve her entitlement to means-tested benefits. What made the case particularly instructive was not the outcome alone, but the reason for it: her father’s Will had been written more than a decade before his death, at a time when the two had no relationship, and it had never been updated after they reconciled. By the time he died, the document no longer reflected reality.

What the 1975 Act actually does

The 1975 Act does not override a Will entirely. English law preserves meaningful testamentary freedom, and the courts are not in the business of rewriting estates to produce outcomes they consider fairer in some general sense. What the Act does is allow certain categories of person, including children of the deceased regardless of age, to apply to the court if the Will fails to make reasonable financial provision for them.

For an adult child, that is a deliberately narrow standard. Unlike a surviving spouse, an adult child cannot claim a share of the estate as of right. The court is limited to awarding what is needed for their maintenance, which in practice means provision sufficient to meet ordinary living costs at a reasonable level. It is not a route to a windfall, and courts approach these claims with that in mind.

What tips the balance in favour of a claimant, consistently and across the case law, is financial need. The court in McDaniel described Emma as a “necessitous claimant.” She relied on benefits, had two disabled children, faced her own health difficulties including spinal problems, autism, ADHD and chronic fatigue, and had limited prospects of improving her position. The estate, by contrast, was substantial and the sole beneficiary was financially comfortable. In those circumstances, a modest maintenance award was difficult to resist, whatever the Will said.

The judge also identified what she called a “moral dimension” to the claim, rooted in Emma’s caring contributions, not only to her own children, but to her father during the years of their reconciled relationship and to his elderly mother. That moral dimension, combined with demonstrable financial need, was sufficient to tip the case in Emma’s favour. The judge was explicit, however, that reconciliation after estrangement does not automatically justify a significant redistribution of the estate. The court’s role remained corrective and limited, not redistributive. The award of approximately 8% of the estate was, in the judge’s words, “a fair and reasonable outcome.”

The Supreme Court made clear in Ilott v The Blue Cross [2017] that even prolonged estrangement will not defeat a claim where need is established. The comparison between the two cases is instructive: in Ilott, the claimant was awarded £50,000, representing around 10% of that estate, after a lifetime of estrangement and failed reconciliation. In McDaniel, a genuine reconciliation added a moral dimension but did not dramatically alter the calculus. Financial need remained the central question in both.

Where estate planning most commonly falls short

The estates most vulnerable to these claims share certain characteristics, and they are not always the ones people expect.

The most common failure is simply not reviewing a Will when circumstances change. A Will written during or after a family breakdown may be entirely appropriate at the time. If the relationship later repairs itself, that document can become not just outdated but actively misleading, in the sense that it no longer reflects what the testator would have wanted had they applied their mind to the question shortly before death. McDaniel is a near-perfect example of this. The exclusion clause in Mark Talbot’s Will had been rendered meaningless by events he never translated into an updated document. Had he revised his Will after rebuilding his relationship with Emma, the court would have been working with a document that reflected his considered position at the time of death.

The second area where planning falls short is the absence of any written reasoning. A Will can state that a child is excluded, but it cannot explain why in terms that carry evidential weight unless that explanation exists somewhere. A separate letter of wishes or statement of reasons, prepared at the same time as the Will and updated as circumstances change, gives the court something to work with. It does not bind the court, but a clear, contemporaneous account of the testator’s thinking is far more persuasive than a bare exclusion. Crucially, this document does not become public on probate, so there is no reason to avoid being direct.

A third pattern is an unwillingness to engage with the financial reality of an excluded child’s position. Where a testator knows that a child is struggling financially, ignoring that fact in the planning process does not make the vulnerability go away. It simply leaves the estate exposed to exactly the kind of maintenance claim the 1975 Act was designed to facilitate. Modest provision, whether outright or through a discretionary trust capable of responding to future need, can both address the risk and reflect genuine consideration of all the relevant circumstances. The court in McDaniel itself used a discretionary trust structure for the award, precisely because it allowed Emma to receive provision without losing her benefits entitlement. That same structure, built into a Will at the planning stage, can serve the same purpose while also demonstrating that the testator gave proper thought to a financially vulnerable child’s position.

Finally, the structure of provision for other beneficiaries matters more than many people realise. Where the main beneficiary is financially secure and receives the estate as an outright gift, the court faces relatively few obstacles in carving out an award for a claimant. A life interest or trust arrangement, which limits capital exposure while still providing for the primary beneficiary, can reduce that vulnerability without fundamentally altering the testator’s intentions.

If you think you may have a claim

For adult children who have been excluded from a parent’s estate, or who have received a provision that bears no relationship to genuine financial need, the 1975 Act offers a route to court, but it is not without its demands. The six-month time limit running from the date that a grant of probate is issued is strict, and while the court has discretion to extend it, that discretion is not exercised generously. Taking advice early is essential.

The threshold question is need. A claim is not strengthened simply by a difficult relationship or by a sense that the distribution was unfair in some broader sense. What the court examines is whether the Will, or the intestacy, failed to make reasonable financial provision for maintenance, assessed against the full picture of the claimant’s circumstances, the estate’s value, and the position of other beneficiaries. The moral dimension identified in McDaniel was significant, but it operated as an additional factor on top of established need, not as a substitute for it.

Keeping your Will fit for purpose

The lesson from McDaniel v Talbot is not that Wills are ineffective or that the courts routinely override them. The lesson is that a Will needs to be a living document, reviewed and updated as life changes, and supported by clear reasoning where significant decisions have been made. An exclusion clause written in different circumstances, and never revisited, is unlikely to do the work a testator intended.

If your family situation has changed, or if you have not reviewed your Will for some years, taking advice sooner rather than later is the most straightforward way to protect your position.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.