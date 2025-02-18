ARTICLE
18 February 2025

Out With The Old And In With The New: The UK's New Inpatriate Regime

M
Macfarlanes

Contributor

Macfarlanes logo

We are a distinctive law firm, combining expertise, agility, and a client-centric culture to address the most challenging legal demands and foster innovation. Our firm is structured around the needs of our clients, with whom we build long-lasting relationships, tackling complex issues in key practice areas.

Our approach is focused and deliberate. We assist clients with major transactions, including M&A, real estate, and financial products; handle significant litigation and investigations; and provide comprehensive private capital advice, particularly through our leading private client practice.

With offices in London and Brussels, and a strong international network, we collaborate with top lawyers globally to deliver the highest level of service. Our firm’s human-sized culture emphasizes long-term careers, fostering a cohesive, entrepreneurial environment where every team member can thrive.

Explore Firm Details
In this article for the December 2024 edition of Dutch estate planning journal Kwartaalbericht Estate Planning, Paul Hardwick, Clare Wilson and Klara Kronbergs consider the anticipated reforms...
United Kingdom Family and Matrimonial
Paul Hardwick,Clare Wilson, and Klara Kronbergs

In this article for the December 2024 edition of Dutch estate planning journal Kwartaalbericht Estate Planning, Paul Hardwick, Clare Wilson and Klara Kronbergs consider the anticipated reforms to the existing "non-dom" regime, as announced at the UK Budget on 30 October 2024 and incoming from 6 April 2025, which are of the most relevance to trusts.

The existing non-dom regime has, for many years, attracted wealthy, internationally mobile individuals to the UK by offering them beneficial tax treatment for a significant period of time. One major aspect of the regime has been that such individuals were able to set up trusts that protect non-UK assets from UK inheritance tax, income tax and capital gains tax. This generally allowed such individuals to achieve their succession objectives in a tax neutral manner.

The proposed reforms significantly alter the way in which these individuals and the trusts they have settled and will settle are taxed. This is significant as both existing structures and future planning options are affected. It is vital that UK resident non-UK domiciled individuals and structures that they have established seek advice on the effect of these rules as soon as possible.

This article summarises:
1. the current non-dom regime;
2. the new inpatriate regime; and,
3. how certain categories of people may be affected.

Read the full article.

The authors would also like to thank Willemijn van Duren for her contribution, noting that she is an Associate Tax Adviser in the Family Owned Business & Private Wealth practice group of Loyens & Loeff, Amsterdam.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Paul Hardwick
Paul Hardwick
Photo of Clare Wilson
Clare Wilson
Photo of Klara Kronbergs
Klara Kronbergs
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More