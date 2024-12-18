High Stakes Investigations: Dealing With The Authorities (Podcast)

This podcast features insights from Sasi-Kanth Mallela, Satnam Tumani, and Tapan Bebnath on corporate cooperation with authorities, engagement strategies with global regulators, and considerations for self-reporting during high-stakes investigations.

Dive into the latest episode of the Ankura podcast with Sasi-Kanth Mallela as he hosts a discussion with Satnam Tumani, Partner at Edmonds Marshall McMahon, and Tapan Bebnath, Head of Integrity, Regulatory Affairs & Data Privacy - Process Automation at ABB.

These experts, all former members of the Serious Fraud Office, share their invaluable insights on navigating high-stakes investigations and dealing with global authorities.

Tune in to discover:

How the UK reached its current stance on corporate cooperation with authorities, especially the SFO

Real-world experiences of engaging with the authorities

Key considerations when deciding to self-report

