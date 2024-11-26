ARTICLE
26 November 2024

Matrix Podcast: ESG Hide And Seek

Jamas Hodivala KC and Laura Middleton discuss PwC's inaugural ESG fraud survey, its overlap with the Economic Crime Survey, and the ESG Fraud taxonomy, analyzing whether businesses effectively identify relevant ESG fraud and misconduct risks.
In this episode, Jamas Hodivala KC discusses with Laura Middleton the results of PWC's first survey into where businesses see their ESG fraud and misconduct risks, and where this overlaps with its annual Economic Crime Survey. They also consider PWC's ESG Fraud taxonomy and whether the survey results evidence that companies are currently identifying the relevant risks.

Originally published 11 July 2024

