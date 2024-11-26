Matrix Podcast: ESG Hide And Seek

In this episode, Jamas Hodivala KC discusses with Laura Middleton the results of PWC's first survey into where businesses see their ESG fraud and misconduct risks, and where this overlaps with its annual Economic Crime Survey. They also consider PWC's ESG Fraud taxonomy and whether the survey results evidence that companies are currently identifying the relevant risks.
Originally published 11 July 2024
