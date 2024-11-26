Matrix Podcast: ESG Hide And Seek

Matrix is a forward-thinking barristers’ chambers with offices in London, Geneva, and Brussels, specializing in complex, multidisciplinary legal matters. Established in 2000, Matrix was designed as a modern alternative to traditional English chambers, emphasizing innovation, collaboration, and inclusivity.

Its barristers, regulated by the Bar Standards Board, bring extensive expertise, having operated in over 100 countries. Matrix's commitment to professionalism, diversity, and accessibility ensures excellence in legal service delivery, with a strong focus on client care.

With a mission to provide exceptional legal services domestically and internationally, Matrix combines innovation with its core values to remain a leader in addressing complex legal challenges across jurisdictions.