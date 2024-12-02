The Clock Is Ticking On The UK's New 'Failure To Prevent Fraud' Offence: We Now Have Guidance And A Deadline

On 6 November 2024, the UK Government published the long-awaited guidance on the new corporate criminal 'failure to prevent fraud' (FTPF) offence (the "Guidance"). The FTPF offence was introduced by the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 (ECCTA) in October 2023, but is not yet in force – firms have been waiting for the publication of guidance, which has now kicked off a transition period before the offence takes effect on 1 September 2025.
In a nutshell
The publication of the Guidance means that the FTPF offence will take effect from 1 September 2025, giving organisations just ten months to assess, enhance, and/or implement reasonable and proportionate policies, procedures, and systems and controls to detect and prevent a wide range of fraud offences.
The basics of the FTPF offence
- Offence: Organisations will be liable for failing to prevent the commission of a range of specified fraud offences by their employees, agents, subsidiaries or other "associated persons" who provide services for or on behalf of the organisation, where the fraud was committed with the intention of benefiting the organisation or their clients (i.e. a person to whom services are provided on behalf of the organisation). There is no need for prosecutors to prove that the organisation's senior managers or directors ordered or knew about the fraud.
- Parallel/related offending: While the FTPF offence is a corporate one and does not entail individual liability for persons who may have failed to prevent the fraudulent behaviour, the employee/agent who committed the specified fraud, and/or anyone who encouraged or assisted them, may be prosecuted for those acts, in addition to the corporate's prosecution for the FTPF offence.
- Application: Unlike the UK Bribery Act's
'failure to prevent bribery' offence, the FTPF is limited
in application to 'large' organisations (including
partnerships, NGOs, charities, and public bodies), which satisfy
two of the following three conditions in the financial year
preceding the fraud offence:
- Turnover above £36 million;
- Total assets (balance sheet total) above £18m; or
- More than 250 employees (i.e. employed under contracts of service).
These thresholds apply to the organisation as a whole, including subsidiaries, and regardless of where its headquarters or subsidiaries are located.
- Extra-territorial scope: The FTPF offence will
catch UK and non-UK organisations, and much will turn on the
specific facts of a case. The FTPF offence bites where part of the
offence takes place in the UK (e.g. meetings, communications),
where there has been a gain in the UK, or there are victims in the
UK (e.g. investors or counterparties). The Guidance is clear that:
- non-UK organisations could be prosecuted if an employee/associated person commits fraud in the UK; and
- UK organisations whose overseas employees or subsidiaries commit fraud abroad with no UK nexus will not be caught by the FTPF offence – that would be a matter for law enforcement authorities abroad.
- Defence (reasonable procedures): Organisations will have a defence if they can demonstrate that they had 'reasonable fraud prevention procedures' in place at the time the fraud was committed.
Overview of the guidance
The Guidance is high-level and non-prescriptive, and highlights the need for organisations to tailor their fraud prevention framework to the particular risks in their operations. The Guidance sets out six principles, which are intended to be flexible and outcome-focused, to cater for the wide range of risks and circumstances that may exist for different organisations. To be reasonable, procedures should always be proportionate to the risk.
Snapshot of the six principles
1. Top level commitment
2. Risk assessment
3. Proportionate risk-based prevention procedures
4. Due diligence
5. Communication (including training and whistleblowing)
6. Monitoring and review
Next steps
- Enlist top level commitment and focus to ensure that commitment to fraud prevention is prioritised and that appropriate budget and resources are allocated to implementing the changes needed to create a fraud prevention framework that is reasonable and proportionate to the organisation's risk.
- Conduct a comprehensive risk assessment, which focuses on the fraud risk faced by the organisation as a whole, and assesses whether and how any existing fraud risk management framework may need to be changed or supplemented.
- Create a fraud prevention plan that is
reasonable and proportionate to the risks identified in the risk
assessment. This plan should:
- Outline a clear timeline for changes to policies, procedures, training, communications, and the various systems and controls necessary for monitoring, detecting, and preventing fraud and the risk of fraud by employees or associated persons; and
- Involve appropriate multi-functional consultation and collaboration – fraud has touchpoints in many functions (e.g. finance, compliance, HR, data/IT, legal etc.) and all of these teams will need to have involvement in the changes to policies, procedures, controls, training, etc.
- Assess (and update) the organisation's whistleblowing framework, and update communications and training to ensure that staff and other stakeholders are aware of how to report concerns related to fraud
- Assess (and update) the organisations internal investigations procedures to ensure that there is adequate provision for and competence in investigating the wide range of fraud offences specified in ECCTA.
A final thought – the FTPF offence in context
It is important to see the FTPF offence as part of:
- A broader reform of the UK's corporate criminal liability regime, including, most notably, ECCTA's overhaul of the 'identification doctrine' (whereby prosecutors no longer need to prove involvement by persons representing the 'directing mind and will' of the corporate, but by a broader population of 'senior managers'), which is expected to render corporate prosecutions more likely and more effective than has historically been the case; and
Increasing focus on corporate culture by UK regulators and authorities. The primacy of corporate culture was stressed in the Guidance, and the UK Government has repeatedly stated that it intends the FTPF offence to drive a major shift in corporate culture as a means of reducing fraud.
