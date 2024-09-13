The First Charges Brought For Operating An Illegal Crypto ATM Network

Syed Rahman of Rahman Ravelli considers the issues involved in the FCA's action.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has brought its first criminal prosecution of an individual suspected of running a network of illegal cryptocurrency ATMs.

The regulator has charged London-based Olumide Osunkoya, 45, with unlawfully running cryptocurrency ATMs that processed £2.6 million in transactions at multiple locations between December 2021 and September 2023 without the required registration.

Osunkoya, who first acted as a director of a comany called Gidiplus Ltd before becoming sole practitioner, is charged with two offences under the money laundering regulations. He is also charged with two offences in connection with false documents created and used in operating the ATMs and one of possessing criminal property linked to the suspected proceeds of that business. He will appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on September 30.

Gidiplus' application to be registered as a crypto exchange provider was refused by the FCA in November 2021. The company's appeal against the decision was unsuccessful.

The FCA said there are no legal operators of cryptocurrency ATMs in the UK and has warned that anyone using one is giving criminals their money. Last month saw the first person to be charged with running a single cryptocurrency ATM without permission from the FCA.

As there are currently no cryptocurrency ATMs registered with the FCA, these cases can be viewed as the regulator going for "low-hanging fruit'' prosecutions. But there is the question of whether the FCA gains an adequate return on its investment in pursuing such easy targets.

These cases, however, emphasise the legal obligations facing those operating cryptocurrency ATMs. Given how strict the FCA's registration regulations are, they give the regulator plenty of scope for bringing enforcement action against those who fail to meet them.

