UK tax update April 2026 In this article for the April edition of French estate planning journal Ingénierie Patrimoniale, Edward Reed and George Mitkov look at... Article 4 August 2026

This article examines recent UK legal developments affecting estate planning and trust structures, including landmark court decisions on trust registration and HMRC challenges, expanded reporting requirements for overseas entities and trusts, and significant changes to Agricultural and Business Property Relief allowances that impact wealth preservation strategies.

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In this article for the April edition of French estate planning journal Ingénierie Patrimoniale, Edward Reed and George Mitkov look at the following recent developments in the UK (and further afield):

Recent case law, including: the High Court’s decision in the SKAT case; Guernsey court blessing for onshoring trusts; and two recent judicial review cases brought against HMRC;

The expansion of the Register of Overseas Entities and the Trust Registration Service; and

Increases in the allowances for 100% relief under the new Agricultural and Business Property Relief rules.

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Macfarlanes is a pre-eminent law firm advising a global client base across Private Capital, Private Wealth, M&A and Disputes.

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