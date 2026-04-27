Podcast: When David Met Goliath—Episode 4: Why Flat Fees And AI Are Opening A New Frontier In Wealth Management

Host Narry Singh sits down with Anders Jones, CEO and founder of Facet Wealth Management, to explore how a fintech disruptor is reimagining wealth management for the mass affluent market through a flat-fee subscription...

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“When David met Goliath” provides a podcast platform for candid conversations between seemingly polar opposites: leaders of established industry giants and the founders of the disruptive start-ups challenging their status quo.

In our fourth episode, host Narry Singh is joined by Anders Jones, CEO and founder of Facet Wealth Management, to explore how a fintech “David” is reimagining wealth management for a market long overlooked by traditional players: the mass affluent.

Anders shares his journey from the aftermath of the global financial crisis to founding Facet in Silicon Valley. He explains how Facet challenges the industry’s percentage‑of‑assets fee structure with a flat‑fee subscription model, delivering holistic financial planning that covers tax, estate and insurance decisions, not just investment management.

The conversation examines why large incumbents often struggle to serve this market, despite openly acknowledging the opportunity. Anders outlines how legacy incentives, business complexity, and high cost structures prevent traditional firms from moving “down‑market”, which has created space for start-ups to innovate with new economics, technology‑enabled service models, and radically different client experiences.

Narry and Anders also dive into the role of AI and automation in scaling advice without sacrificing quality, why proprietary data and first‑party AI matter, and what it really takes to run a services business with software‑like economics.

Subscribe to When David Met Goliath on your podcast app of choice to listen to the full series, and never miss an insight on how incumbents and innovative challengers are reshaping the future of business.

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