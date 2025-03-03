Episode #2 – Talking To Björn Pfeiffer – Real Estate Investment And ESG (Podcast)

"ESG will play a key role in investment and asset management. Companies have their own ESG targets or targets from different regulations. So you can't not think about ESG when it comes to investing". In the second episode of the series, Sabine Wieduwilt interviews Björn Pfeiffer, who co-authored the chapters "Investment and ESG" and "Management agreements" of the book "Implementing ESG into Real Estate Contracts". In the interview, Björn shares with us how he came to work in London as Senior Portfolio Manager at Swiss Life Asset Managers UK. He then discusses key trends in real estate investment and how ESG affects investments in the sector. "Key takeaway – That progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything. ESG is here to stay".

About our guest

Björn Pfeiffer is a Senior Portfolio Manager at Swiss Life Asset Managers UK. Prior to joining the company in 2021, Björn worked in Hamburg, Germany as a Senior Project Manager for BEOS AG, specialising in Investment and Asset Management. Björn holds a Master's degree in Real Estate from the Henley Business School at the University of Reading

Find out more about the book

This book provides an overview of how to reflect ESG topics and regulations in property contracts. It describes the general principles of ESG and ESG regulation for contract drafting and then reviews their implementation in specific types of contracts. In addition, the authors address specific issues relating to different types of property use such as office, retail, logistics, hospitality and data centers. The work focuses on the ESG EU standard so that the content can be transferred for the work in different EU countries. The book thus supports practitioners in compiling their personal toolkit for use in individual cases.

Learn more about our book

