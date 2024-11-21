Let's Talk Asset Management: Episode 9 – ELTIFs (Podcast)

In this latest episode of our podcast series, Let's talk asset management, Claire Guilbert and Simon Lovegrove discuss European Long Term Investment Funds and the recent European Commission Delegated Regulation containing regulatory technical standards providing further guidance on the regime.
We have also published the following briefing notes on ELTIFs:
- ELTIF Delegated Regulation published in OJ | Global Regulation Tomorrow
- The 2023 ELTIF Regulation | Global law firm | Norton Rose Fulbright
- The ELTIF 2.0 Regulation was published on 20 March 2023 | Luxembourg | Global law firm | Norton Rose Fulbright
- The suitability test under ELTIF 2.0 and investment advice | Global law firm | Norton Rose Fulbright
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.