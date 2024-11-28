ARTICLE
28 November 2024

Let's Talk Asset Management: Episode 7 – UK Forbearance On Investment Trust Disclosure Requirements (Podcast)

NR
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong

Contributor

Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong logo
Explore Firm Details
In the latest *Let's Talk Asset Management* podcast, Matthew Gregory and Anita Edwards discuss the UK FCA's forbearance measures regarding investment trust disclosure requirements, offering insights into regulatory changes in asset management.
United Kingdom Wealth Management
Photo of Matthew Gregory
Photo of Anita Edwards
Authors

In our new podcast series, Let's talk asset management, partners from our financial services and asset management teams provide listeners with a crash course on one or more hot topics in the asset management sector. By doing this, listeners will be able to build their knowledge and get insights on recent regulatory developments and market trends.

In this podcast Matthew Gregory and Anita Edwards discuss the UK Financial Conduct Authority's recent announcement of forbearance measures in relation to investment trust disclosure requirements.

Spotify / Apple

1535202a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Find out more and explore further thought leadership around Wealth Management Law
Authors
Photo of Matthew Gregory
Matthew Gregory
Photo of Anita Edwards
Anita Edwards
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More