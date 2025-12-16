Trust Data On The UK Register Of Overseas Entities Opens To Public Access On Request

With effect from 1 September 2025, members of the public to Companies House to access trust information held on the UK Register of Overseas Entities (ROE) that is not publicly disclosed

Sovereign began in Gibraltar in 1987 and has since grown into one of the largest independent corporate and trust service providers in the world. We currently manage over 20,000 clients that include companies, entrepreneurs, private investors or high net worth individuals and their families – and have assets under administration in excess of US$10 billion.

Article Insights

Josephine Rocca’s articles from The Sovereign Group are most popular: in United Kingdom The Sovereign Group are most popular: within International Law, Energy and Natural Resources and Law Department Performance topic(s)

With effect from 1 September 2025, members of the public to Companies House to access trust information held on the UK Register of Overseas Entities (ROE) that is not publicly disclosed.

Since the ROE was first launched in August 2022, overseas entities which hold or acquire interests in UK land are required to submit certain information about their beneficial owners with Companies House, which is freely accessible to the public. However, where an entity's beneficial owner is the trustee of a trust, the information provided was previously only shared with HMRC and certain law enforcement agencies.

Under regulation 4 of the Register of Overseas Entities (Protection and Trusts) (Amendment) Regulations 2025, which were approved earlier this year, members of the public can now apply to Companies House for disclosure of trust information associated with a single overseas entity for a fee of £55 per entity.

Certain limitations still apply, depending on the sensitivity of the information concerned, as follows:

If the application either relates to more than one overseas entity or would result in the disclosure of trust information relating to an individual under the age of 18, the information will not be released unless the applicant is able to demonstrate a 'legitimate interest' (such as investigating money laundering, tax evasion, terrorist financing or sanctions breaches) in the information.

In cases where the legitimate interest test does not apply, the information will be released only if the applicant can provide certain details, including the name and ID number of the overseas entity, as well as the name of any trusts to which the relevant trust information relates.

The information will not be released if a successful 'protection application has been made on grounds that its release would put the relevant individuals at risk of intimidation or violence.

Excepting these restrictions, Companies House undertakes to release the information within five days, although it may impose conditions on the use or further disclosure of the information.

Where available, the information disclosed will include the name of the trust and the date it was created and, if relevant, the date on which it ceased to be involved with the overseas entity.

Where a beneficial owner of an overseas entity is a trustee, the ROE holds extensive information in relation to the trust and its beneficiaries including the relevant individuals':

Name

Month and year of birth

Date they became involved in the trust, if relevant

Date they ceased to be involved in the trust, if relevant

Nationality

Correspondence or service address

Role in the trust – beneficiary, settlor, grantor or interested person.

Corresponding information will be provided where the trustee is an organisation rather than an individual, as well as its legal form and governing law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.