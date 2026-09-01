FRANDly Chat | No Roadblocks For Tesla In The Supreme Court (Podcast)

Last week, the UK Supreme Court decided that the UK court has jurisdiction to determine a claim challenging the FRAND rates offered by SEP holders as part of pool or platform joint licensing.

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Last week, the UK Supreme Court decided that the UK court has jurisdiction to determine a claim challenging the FRAND rates offered by SEP holders as part of pool or platform joint licensing.

In the latest episode of a FRANDly Chat, Sam Harvey and Richard Pinckney pick out some interesting points from the judgment. Listen below:

Stop press: UK Supreme Court decision in Tesla v InterDigital & Avanci, Nadine Bleach

Opening the Door to Pool Determination: Tesla v InterDigital and Avanci | Kluwer Patent Blog

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