Supreme Court Confirms Contractual Loss Of Bargain Without Repudiatory Breach

The UK Supreme Court's landmark judgment in Great Asia Maritime Limited v Orion Shipping and Trading LLC fundamentally alters the commercial landscape for contractual termination rights. Where compensation clauses distinguish between "losses" and "expenses," parties may now recover loss of bargain damages without proving repudiatory breach.

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What You Need to Know

Key takeaway #1 The Supreme Court’s judgment in Great Asia Maritime Limited v Orion Shipping and Trading LLC [2026] UKSC 23, handed down on 22 July 2026, changes the landscape materially for commercial parties exercising contractual termination rights. Where a termination clause is accompanied by a compensation clause that separately addresses “losses” and “expenses,” a terminating party may now recover loss of bargain damages without needing to establish that the counterparty’s breach was repudiatory.

Background

English law has long treated the choice between terminating for repudiatory breach and exercising a contractual termination right as consequential. Under the Financings1 causation principle, a party exercising a contractual right for a non-repudiatory breach could recover losses accrued to the date of termination — but nothing more. Loss of bargain was out of reach unless the breach went to the root of the contract. A practical workaround, confirmed in Lombard,2 was to designate the relevant obligation as a condition, elevating any breach to repudiatory status, but that device carries significant strategic risk if the termination is later found to have been wrongful.

The Supreme Court’s Decision

The case arose from the sale of the M/V LILA LISBON on the standard Norwegian Saleform (NSF) 2012 form at US$15 million. The sellers failed to give notice of readiness by the cancelling dates due to their own proven negligence, and by the time of cancellation, the vessel was worth US$16.85 million, producing a market differential of US$1,850,000. The buyers claimed that sum as loss of bargain. It was common ground there was no repudiatory breach. Clause 14B of the NSF 2012 provided that where sellers’ failure to deliver is due to “proven negligence,” they shall make “due compensation to the Buyers for their loss and for all expenses together with interest,” whether or not the buyers cancel.

The UK Supreme Court upheld the Court of Appeal on four primary grounds. First, the natural and ordinary meaning of “loss” in clause 14B encompasses loss of bargain given the presence of the separate category in the clause of “expenses”. In the situation of cancellation for non-delivery, there could be little if any separate meaning for “loss”. Secondly, contractual symmetry with clause 13 (buyers’ default) pointed firmly in the same direction. Thirdly, industry practice and leading textbooks have treated loss of bargain as recoverable under prior versions of the NSF since The Solholt [1981] and The Al Tawfiq [1984], giving the clause an established meaning which the sellers failed to displace. Finally, commercially, the sellers’ construction would allow them to profit from their own negligence. The Court dismissed the seller’s argument that Financings controlled, finding that its causation principle is exhausted once parties include an express compensation clause: the clause must be interpreted on its own terms. The Court also rejected the argument that “clear words” are required to confer loss of bargain, holding that principle applies to the removal of rights, not their conferral.

What This Means in Practice

If you are reviewing existing contracts:

Examine whether your contractual termination clause is accompanied by a compensation clause that separately addresses “losses” and “expenses” as distinct terms. If it is, depending on its terms, application of the Great Asia Maritime analysis could establish that “losses” encompasses loss of bargain on contractual termination, even where the triggering breach would not satisfy the common law repudiatory threshold. This is a materially stronger position than many parties may have appreciated their contracts give them.

Where there is a bare termination clause without associated compensation language, Financings continues to apply. The route to loss of bargain remains either establishing repudiatory breach at common law, or condition designation under the approach in Lombard. For existing contracts in this category, Great Asia Maritime offers no alternative route: the established drafting constraints apply in full.

When terminating, the communication should continue to identify the breach event to which the contractual termination right is linked. The Great Asia Maritime analysis likely removes the requirement to establish repudiatory breach for loss of bargain under an express compensation clause, but the causal connection between the identified breach, the termination right and the claimed loss must remain clear.

If you are negotiating new contracts:

Separately identify “losses” and “expenses” in a compensation clause connected to a contractual termination right if there is a mutual intent to have “loss of bargain” included as part of the recoverable loss in a non-repudiatory scenario. This is both commercially effective and, under the Great Asia Maritime analysis, legally meaningful. Drafters should ensure the distinction is clear and that the clause addresses both the cancellation and non-cancellation scenarios in sale and delivery contexts.

Inspiration can be taken from the industry’s response to the Great Asia Maritime litigation: in the NSF 2025 published in June 2026, clause 14 now expressly identifies “loss of bargain” as a recoverable head within the word “loss;” meanwhile, clause 5 has been modified with a clause 5(e) to include an express obligation on sellers to deliver the vessel and issue a notice of readiness by the cancelling date (an obligation that was absent from NSF 2012).

Parties should consider whether the compensation clause should be expressly limited in scope, for example: capping the recoverable loss of bargain measure, restricting recovery to cases of wilful default rather than mere negligence, or requiring that the buyer demonstrate it has in fact re-entered the market before claiming the market differential. Absent such express qualification, following Great Asia Maritime, a broadly worded compensation clause distinguishing “losses” from “expenses” could be construed as extending to the full loss of bargain measure.

Looking Ahead

The Supreme Court expressly declined to overrule Financings but left open whether it should be reconsidered for a future, more suitable occasion. It is notable, however, that Financings has now been practically circumvented twice: first by Lombard and the condition device, and now by Great Asia Maritime and the express compensation clause route. The causation principle in Financings has been characterised as “exhausted” wherever a compensation clause exists, leaving its substantive reach progressively narrower. Whether the rule should survive in that residual form remains a question the Supreme Court has reserved.

Footnotes

1 Financings Ltd v Baldock [1963] 2 QB 104.

2 Lombard North Central Plc v Butterworth [1987] QB 527.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.