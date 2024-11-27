ARTICLE
27 November 2024

The Legal Room UK: Enforcing A County Court Judgment (CCJ) – Where To Start? (Podcast)

In this podcast, Jake Gatley and Florrie Aylward from Herrington Carmichael discuss the challenges of enforcing a County Court Judgment (CCJ). They explore key enforcement options such as bailiffs, charging orders, and attachment of earnings orders, providing practical insights for those seeking to collect a CCJ.
Many people assume that once you have obtained a County Court Judgment (CCJ), collecting the money will be straightforward. However, the reality can be far more complex. In this podcast Jake Gatley and Florrie Aylward from the Commercial Litigation Team at Herrington Carmichael discuss the practicalities of enforcing a CCJ. Join us as we discuss some of the key enforcement options available, including bailiffs, charging orders and attachment of earnings orders.

The Legal Room UK · Enforcing a County Court Judgment (CCJ) – Where to start?

