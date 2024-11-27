The Legal Room UK: Enforcing A County Court Judgment (CCJ) – Where To Start? (Podcast)

Many people assume that once you have obtained a County Court Judgment (CCJ), collecting the money will be straightforward. However, the reality can be far more complex. In this podcast Jake Gatley and Florrie Aylward from the Commercial Litigation Team at Herrington Carmichael discuss the practicalities of enforcing a CCJ. Join us as we discuss some of the key enforcement options available, including bailiffs, charging orders and attachment of earnings orders.

self

The Legal Room UK · Enforcing a County Court Judgment (CCJ) – Where to start?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.