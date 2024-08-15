Contributing to an in-depth feature for the Financier Worldwide magazine, Milbank LLP partner William Charles and associate Mark Padley from our Litigation & Arbitration Group in London discuss some of the current market trends at the center of commercial disputes in the UK and provide guidance to companies looking to implement an effective dispute resolution strategy. The article also considers some of the advantages and disadvantages of litigation, arbitration and mediation, as well as the practical challenges that need to be dealt with when undertaking complex multijurisdictional disputes.

Click here to read the full article.

