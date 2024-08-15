ARTICLE
15 August 2024

Latest UK Trends In Litigation And Alternative Dispute Resolution: William Charles And Mark Padley Write For Financier Worldwide Magazine

Milbank LLP's William Charles and Mark Padley discuss UK commercial dispute trends in Financier Worldwide, offering guidance on effective dispute resolution strategies, and examining the pros, cons, and challenges of litigation, arbitration, and mediation, especially in multijurisdictional cases.
Contributing to an in-depth feature for the Financier Worldwide magazine, Milbank LLP partner William Charles and associate Mark Padley from our Litigation & Arbitration Group in London discuss some of the current market trends at the center of commercial disputes in the UK and provide guidance to companies looking to implement an effective dispute resolution strategy. The article also considers some of the advantages and disadvantages of litigation, arbitration and mediation, as well as the practical challenges that need to be dealt with when undertaking complex multijurisdictional disputes.

Click here to read the full article.

