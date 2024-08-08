International Quarterly - Issue 39, 2024

The latest International Quarterly covers updates to the IBA's Conflicts of Interest Guidelines, the US Court's pro-arbitration stance in the Micula case, the English High Court's annulment of a fabricated £70 million award, and a UK Supreme Court ruling on damages principles.

Fenwick Elliott is the UK’s largest specialist construction law firm. Since formation, they have always advised solely on construction matters. This makes them a true construction law specialist firm. Fenwick Elliott’s expertise includes procurement strategy; contract documentation and negotiation; risk management and dispute avoidance; project support; and decisive dispute resolution, including litigation, arbitration, mediation and adjudication.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

International Quarterly is a newsletter which provides informative and practical information regarding legal and commercial developments in construction and energy sectors around the world.

Issue 39, 2024

This issue focuses on updates and reforms across the global legal landscape, looking first at the latest update to the International Bar Association's Guidelines on Conflicts of Interest in International Arbitration. We then look at a recent judgment which demonstrated the US Courts' pro-arbitration and pro-enforcement stance, followed by reviewing an English High Court ruling that set aside a fabricated £70 million award where no arbitration agreement existed and no arbitration had taken place. The issue concludes with a consideration of a recent UK Supreme Court judgment which looked at the compensatory principle and the principle of mitigation.

The links to these articles are below

Update: the IBA Rules on Conflicts of Interest in International Arbitration 2024

US Court of Appeals upholds decision of the District Court to enforce Micula award against Romania

English High Court sets aside fabricated £70 million arbitration award

Mitigation, the compensatory principle and the law of damages: Sharp Corp Ltd v Viterra BV [2024] UKSC 14

download (PDF 4MB) Issue 39 of International Quarterly

Previous issues of International Quarterly

View our full archive

International Quarterly is produced quartely by Fenwick Elliott LLP, the leading specialist construction law firm in the UK, working with clients in the building, engineering and energy sectors throughout the world.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.