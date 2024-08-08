International Quarterly - Issue 39, 2024

International Quarterly is a newsletter which provides informative and practical information regarding legal and commercial developments in construction and energy sectors around the world.
Issue 39, 2024
This issue focuses on updates and reforms across the global legal landscape, looking first at the latest update to the International Bar Association's Guidelines on Conflicts of Interest in International Arbitration. We then look at a recent judgment which demonstrated the US Courts' pro-arbitration and pro-enforcement stance, followed by reviewing an English High Court ruling that set aside a fabricated £70 million award where no arbitration agreement existed and no arbitration had taken place. The issue concludes with a consideration of a recent UK Supreme Court judgment which looked at the compensatory principle and the principle of mitigation.
Update: the IBA Rules on Conflicts of Interest in International Arbitration 2024
US Court of Appeals upholds decision of the District Court to enforce Micula award against Romania
English High Court sets aside fabricated £70 million arbitration award
Mitigation, the compensatory principle and the law of damages: Sharp Corp Ltd v Viterra BV [2024] UKSC 14
