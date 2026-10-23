Space, Spirits And Shared Trade Marks

When first considering the question of how Intellectual Property (IP) can support the new age of space access, the mind immediately jumps to the technical aspects involved, and how these may be protected by patents. But amongst the UK’s cohort of rocket scientists there is also a wealth of creativity. And with creativity comes a need to expand our IP horizons to explore how ‘non-technical’ creations might be protected.

The penchant for creativity and artistry amongst the space industry really shouldn’t be a surprise, given the general love for mission patches, flight tags, stickers and all manner of other merchandise celebrating the work being done. As the space industry becomes increasingly commercialised, the graphics decorating these products are increasingly acting as brand indicators.

A Shared Name; A Shared Opportunity

SaxaVord Spaceport (originally Shetland Space Centre) have taken this a step further, moving into the world of cross-marketing and teaming up with SaxaVord Distillery, the UK’s most northernly distillery and just a stone’s throw from the Spaceport.

In 2021 the Distillery released the aptly named Countdown Gin, inspired by (as it was at the time) the Shetland Space Centre. Then just last year, in collaboration with the now SaxaVord Spaceport, the Distillery released Good Heavens Gin, which is described as “borne from the same patience and persistence that built the UK’s first vertical launch spaceport”.

This example of cross-marketing shows how completely different and unrelated enterprises can benefit from a shared idea. The unique ecosystem on Shetland, with the Distillery and Spaceport being in close proximity, allows SaxaVord Distillery to capitalise on the interest in their local area due to people’s fascination with space, while the campaign around the Good Heavens Gin allows SaxaVord Spaceport to raise awareness of the depth and breadth of the space industry in the UK. All of this brings positive focus and attention to both the spaceport and the distillery.

Brands are typically underpinned by trade marks which are indicators of origin for particular goods or services. All goods and services are categorised into classes, and the relevant classes must be selected when registering a trade mark. A trade mark registration then provides a monopoly right to use and enforce that trade mark in relation to the goods and services it covers.

In the case of the Spaceport and the Distillery, both of these businesses own a registered trade mark for the word ‘SAXA VORD’ but in different classes relevant to their activities. For the distillery that is class 33 for alcoholic beverages, and for the Spaceport there are multiple classes for a range of space and satellite related goods and services and also education, training and events. This is a key example of two completely different business being able to use and register the SAXA VORD name to promote and protect their own products and business interests.

As commercial interest in space ever increases, we look forward to seeing what other creative marketing and branding comes to the fore.