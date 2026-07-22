CCPIT Patent & Trademark Law Office are most popular:
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一、引言
作为现代知识产权制度的重要发源地，英国商标法律制度历史悠久、体系成熟，在全球商标保护体系中具有重要示范意义。当前英国商标保护以《1994年商标法》 为核心，辅以《2008年商标规则》 、英国知识产权局（简称“UKIPO”）发布的《商标审查实务手册》 以及相关指南与规则，共同构成覆盖授权、确权、维权与权利限制的完整规则链条。随着中国企业不断拓展海外市场，系统理解英国商标制度的规范内涵与运行机制，对提升海外品牌布局效率、防范法律风险具有重要现实意义。
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