Can A Trade Mark Registration For Fashion Designers Name Be Deemed Deceptive? (Podcast)

Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis discuss the importance of personal names in the world of fashion and a recent decision of the CJEU concerning the registration of a trade mark relating to French fashion designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac. Did the use of the name JC de CASTELBAJAC post-registration, after the sale of the underlying business, lead to a trademark registration for the name to be invalidated on the basis of deceptiveness? Is this decision contrary to the well-known decision relating to the name ELIZABETH EMANUEL, or does it build on that earlier decision?

Timestamps:

2:38 - Why is the issue of designer names and trade marks an issue particularly pertinent to the world of fashion?

4:44 - What was the key case on the issue?

12:08 - Most recent case on this subject

16:21- Is the JC/DC case contrary to the decision in the ELIZABETH EMANUEL case?

