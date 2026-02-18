ARTICLE
Can A Trade Mark Registration For Fashion Designers Name Be Deemed Deceptive? (Podcast)

Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis discuss the importance of personal names in the world of fashion and a recent decision of the CJEU...
Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis discuss the importance of personal names in the world of fashion and a recent decision of the CJEU concerning the registration of a trade mark relating to French fashion designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac. Did the use of the name JC de CASTELBAJAC post-registration, after the sale of the underlying business, lead to a trademark registration for the name to be invalidated on the basis of deceptiveness? Is this decision contrary to the well-known decision relating to the name ELIZABETH EMANUEL, or does it build on that earlier decision?

Timestamps:

  • 2:38 - Why is the issue of designer names and trade marks an issue particularly pertinent to the world of fashion?
  • 4:44 - What was the key case on the issue?
  • 12:08 - Most recent case on this subject
  • 16:21- Is the JC/DC case contrary to the decision in the ELIZABETH EMANUEL case?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

