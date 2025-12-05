Pulsar Fusion Secures ESA Support For Hall Effect Thruster Development

UK-based start-up, Pulsar Fusion has successfully secured a new 18-month contract under ESA's General Support Technology Programme (GSTP). The agreement aims to elevate Pulsar's 500 W Hall-effect thruster (HET) from a low technology readiness level (TRL 3) to a much more mature TRL 6 — an important step toward full flight qualification and eventual space deployment.

Hall-effect thrusters are a well-established class of electric propulsion where gas — such as xenon or krypton — is ionised and accelerated by electric and magnetic fields to generate low amounts of thrust very efficiently. This makes them ideal for satellite station-keeping, orbital manoeuvres and long-duration space missions.

Pulsar Fusion's new funding presents a significant milestone for UK electric-propulsion capabilities, combining national-level ambition with the hopes of cleaner and more sustainable space technology.

ESA's GSTP Element 1, Building Blocks framework supports the preparation and development of enabling capabilities and critical technologies for space-related systems and associated sub-systems, fostering collaboration between academia and industry across ESA Participating States. The programme's objective is to strengthen Europe's industrial base and enhance its competitiveness in upcoming national and international space missions.

Hence, the support from ESA reflects growing need for independent European providers of electric propulsion solutions. As the project progresses, the industry will be watching closely to see how these HET thruster designs translate into operational commercial products.

In the longer term, the income from the sale of conventional HET thrusters will fund Pulsar Fusion's long-term ambitious and development towards hybrid nuclear fusion energy for spacecraft propulsion ("Sunbird").

"ESA's support is an important endorsement of Pulsar Fusion's growing capabilities in advanced propulsion. This collaboration reflects our shared ambition to deliver cleaner, more efficient technologies that enable sustainable operations in space." Richard Dinan, CEO of Pulsar Fusion www.openpr.com/...

