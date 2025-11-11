Are You Prepared For The UK IPO's Upcoming Fee Increase?

The Intellectual Property Office (IPO) has announced an increase in fees across all IP rights.

We have two things at our core: people – both ours and yours - and a focus on creativity, technology and innovation. Whether you are a fast growth start up or a large multinational business, we help you realise the potential in your people and navigate your strategic HR and legal issues, both nationally and internationally. Our award-winning employment team is one of the largest in the UK, with dedicated specialists in all areas of employment law and a track record of leading precedent setting cases on issues of the day. The team’s breadth of expertise is unrivalled and includes HR consultants as well as experts across specialisms including employment, immigration, data, tax and reward, health and safety, reputation management, dispute resolution, corporate and workplace environment.

Article Insights

Jade MacIntyre’s articles from Lewis Silkin are most popular: within Intellectual Property topic(s)

in United Kingdom Lewis Silkin are most popular: within Cannabis & Hemp, Law Practice Management and Privacy topic(s)

The Intellectual Property Office (IPO) has announced an increase in fees across all IP rights. Subject to parliamentary approval, the changes will take effect from 1st April 2026. Fees will be increasing by an average of 25%. For example, a patent search will increase from £150 to £200, and a trade mark application will increase from £170 to £205.

The IPO has not increased its fees since 2018 for patents, 2016 for designs, and 1998 for trade marks. During this period, the IPO has worked to avoid fee increases by improving efficiency and investing in digital services using existing reserves. The proposed average increase of 25% is designed to address the 32% rise in inflation since 2016 and to manage future cost pressures that cannot be fully offset through additional efficiencies or reserves. These changes will allow the IPO to continue investing in its systems, maintain high-quality services, and still retain among the lowest fees globally.

What does this mean for you?

While the IPO's fees will remain at current rates until 31st March 2026, the average 25% increase may affect budgeting and timing for IP activity. In particular:

Filing strategy: you may wish to bring forward planned applications, searches, and filings to take advantage of current fees before the change.

you may wish to bring forward planned applications, searches, and filings to take advantage of current fees before the change. Portfolio management: consider the timing of renewals, recordals, oppositions and cancellation actions that attract IPO fees, and whether scheduling before 31st March 2026 is appropriate.

consider the timing of renewals, recordals, oppositions and cancellation actions that attract IPO fees, and whether scheduling before 31st March 2026 is appropriate. Cost forecasting: update internal forecasts and approval processes to reflect new fee levels from 1st April 2026.

The UK IPO has updated its payment guide and deposit account terms. You can view the payment guide here and the updated terms here.

We can support you with assessing the impact on your portfolio and provide fee estimates and timeline options tailored to your circumstances.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.