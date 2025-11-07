The Katten Kattwalk | Issue 30

Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP are most popular:
- within Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)
The Katten Kattwalk discusses legal issues in the fashion industry affecting the trademarks, patents and copyrights associated with companies, brands and products.
In this issue:
- World Textile Information Network Sits Down With Karen Artz Ash
- Maximizing Success and Avoiding Common Pitfalls in Trademark Mediation
- The EU Data Act is Here
- Major Changes to UK Design Law Under Consultation, Including AI-Generated Designs
- Cyberflashing and the Online Safety Act
- Selecting who Sues: Picking the Proper Party for Offensive Trademark Litigation
- Supply Chain Gang: Italian Fashion Seeks to Boost Transparency with New Certification and Audit System
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.