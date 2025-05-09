M&C In The News - The Dark Side Of Going Viral: Why Startups Must Prioritise IP Protection

In the age of TikTok trends and overnight success, start-ups face a double-edged sword: explosive growth and heightened risk. In a recent article for Startups Magazine, Partner, Samantha Collins, explores why start-ups need to think about IP from day one - not just as legal protection, but as a strategic asset.

With real-world insights, including the story behind Scrub Daddy's $200 million success, she breaks down the growing threats of imitation, the value of registered rights, and how IP can drive investor confidence and long-term brand value.

To help start-ups build strategically from day one, Marks & Clerk have released a newly updated version of The IP-Driven Startup, an eBook designed to help founders understand their IP and use it to their advantage. Get your free copy now.

Waiting too long to file for protection can leave your startup exposed, and once something's gone viral, the window to act can close quickly. startupsmagazine.co.uk/...

