ARTICLE
21 April 2025

Marking Territory? The Dogfight Over Natural Litter That's Making Headlines

MC
Marks & Clerk

Contributor

Marks & Clerk logo
Marks & Clerk is one of the UK’s foremost firms of Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. Our attorneys and solicitors are wired directly into the UK’s leading business and innovation economies. Alongside this we have offices in 9 international locations covering the EU, Canada and Asia, meaning we offer clients the best possible service locally, nationally and internationally.
Explore Firm Details
Sir Thomas Beecham (the conductor and impresario connected with the London Philharmonic) once quipped that he had never conducted any music composed by the German musician...
European Union Intellectual Property
Michael Barrett
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Sir Thomas Beecham (the conductor and impresario connected with the London Philharmonic) once quipped that he had never conducted any music composed by the German musician Stockhausen but that he had once trod in some.

Beecham, who died in 1961 would be pleased to hear that standards of dog toilet training have reached new highs, although a trade mark dispute involving two businesses making natural litter trays reported in today's Times reminds us of the importance of protecting your trade mark. In one corner is the business Makeality which is reported to be suing for damages for trade mark infringement and passing off in relation to its Piddle Patch brand. In the other corner is its rival City Doggo (the owner of the Oui Oui Patch brand) which is defending the allegations. Although, in trade mark terms these brands have a degree of conceptual similarity, it is interesting to question how far beyond that the resemblances go. According to the report, "the court was told that City Doggo admitted using various versions of "Piddle Patch" in its marketing and has now promised not to do so again".

For the time being, it appears that an appeal against a decision of the Intellectual Property Division of the High Court to transfer the case to the small claims track has failed. We will now have to wait for a final decision on the question of infringement and passing off before a final judgement can be made.

Setting out the dispute in a ruling on the case, Lord Justice Arnold noted that while Walker-Fooks's company had acknowledged "certain uses" of the words "Oui, Oui Patch", she maintained that the company stopped doing so after Makeality complained. The case reached the appeal judges after a decision in the intellectual property division of the High Court to transfer it to the small claims category. It was ruled that Sloan's company had not demonstrated that the claim was worth more than £10,000 — or that it was sufficiently complex to remain at the higher level. Her company appealed, but the three appeal judges rejected her arguments and sent the case to the small claims track in the High Court.

www.thetimes.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Michael Barrett
Michael Barrett
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More