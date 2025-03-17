Celebrating International Women's Day 2025

In honour of International Women's Day, which falls on 8th March each year, HLK's diversity and inclusion group (DiveIn) wanted to listen and learn from the experiences of women at our firm.

To do this, we asked women in all roles and levels of seniority at HLK to share their answers to a number of questions, which we hope provides insight into the challenges women face, as well as promote their achievements in and out of the workplace (which are often overlooked and left uncelebrated). The answers we received are insightful and will help DiveIn implement positive and meaningful changes that further encourage gender parity at HLK.

Alex Roy, Trainee Patent Attorney

How long have you worked at HLK? Did you have any interesting jobs before joining?

Around 4 and a half years. I worked as a pasty maker in the summer of 2017.

Have you faced any challenges stemming from gender inequality?

Physics is a very male-dominated field of science and there was a limited number of female students in my physics classes at school and university. Group work could be difficult; we were often side-lined in group projects, and it felt like we had to go above and beyond to demonstrate our knowledge and skill in comparison to our male counterparts.

How did you overcome these challenges?

Remaining confident in my own ability and resisting any efforts by others to ignore or minimise my input and contributions.

What hopes do you have for the future of the profession in terms of gender equality?

I would like to see more women in leadership roles.

What positive changes in the workplace have you seen since you began working at HLK?

Improved maternity pay and the continuation of remote working after the pandemic.

Do you have any achievements in and/or outside of work that you're proud of or hobbies you enjoy?

I'm an avid painter and have completed over 35 paintings for friends and family (mostly of their pets)!

What is your favourite thing about working at HLK?

Getting the opportunity to work with many different attorneys who respect my input and capabilities!

Sue Antoine, Head of HR

How long have you worked at HLK? Did you have any interesting jobs before joining?

This year will be 10 years. My most interesting job before that would be at Bristol Zoo though I still worked with the people rather than the animals.

What challenges (if any) have you faced on your journey to your current role?

When I was younger and worked in the manufacturing industry it was very male dominated and in the HR office, I was expected to take my turn in getting the Operations Director his sandwich and Chelsea bun from the food van that would come around. However, I forgot on a few occasions to get his bun (I did get one for myself!) so much so he stopped asking me!

Have you faced any challenges stemming from gender inequality?

I haven't faced any challenges stemming from gender inequality but have faced some tough bosses in the past.

How did you overcome these challenges or what changes in the workplace helped remove these challenges?

I learnt it is about being adaptable and both parties understanding each other's leadership styles and personality traits to find that middle ground.

What positive changes in the workplace have you seen since you began working at HLK?

Overall greater transparency and sharing of news and much more cross-team working. When I started it was very much a Firm based on team silos.

What hopes do you have for the future of the profession in terms of gender equality?

That the profession continues to embrace everyone's contribution in making businesses so much more creative and inclusive.

Do you have any achievements in and/or outside of work that you're proud of or hobbies you enjoy?

I am a qualified Garden Designer but really, I'm just obsessed with flowers and growing veg!

What is your favourite thing about working at HLK?

That no two days are the same!

Caroline Day, Partner

How long have you worked at HLK? Did you have any interesting jobs before joining?

10.5 years, bringing my total in the profession to 24.5. Before becoming a patent attorney, my most interesting job was chalet staff, which taught me a lot about human nature!

Have you faced any challenges stemming from gender inequality?

I think it was much more apparent when I was younger- younger women seemed to have to work much harder to be seen as an authority. It was also harder to manage relationships with senior people, especially men. For example, in a drinking culture, it was hard to walk the line between being seen as no fun and looking after yourself. Often, there was no alternative to get to know your manager in any venue other than the pub.

How did you overcome these challenges or what changes in the workplace helped remove these challenges?

Aging helps with the authority point! I have had a few fearless role models over the years too. I do still think that there's a lot of work to be done though, especially in senior roles. I think drinking culture has died down a bit.

What positive changes in the workplace have you seen since you began working at HLK?

I think the issues are much more widely known about and I'm pleased to see how many allies there are, so at least sometimes someone will step in before a junior woman has to make an issue of something for herself.

What hopes do you have for the future of the profession in terms of gender equality?

I think we'll get there, but the harder we work the faster it will be. This means challenging bias when we see and actively supporting women to be confident, succeed and celebrate success.

Outside of work, do you have a hobby or achievement you are proud of?

Turbo-powered DIY. I have recently renovated a house with my partner, doing as much as we could ourselves. We got the pros in for the structural and electrical bits but otherwise it was over a year of weekends and evenings.

What positive changes in the workplace have you seen since you began working at HLK?

Little things like removing 'Dear sirs' from letters, bigger things like setting up a DEI group.

What is your favourite thing about working at HLK?

Working together to do hard things.

Alexandra Irlacher, Senior Trade Mark and Design Administrator

How long have you worked at HLK? Did you have any interesting jobs before joining?

Around 3.5 years. To supplement my salary alongside school and training, I worked in many different areas: I cleaned, worked as a waitress, worked as a babysitter, as a kitchen assistant and looked after old people. I also worked at a court, where I was able to see the other side of our daily work. Through a job in the patent department of an international company, which is one of the world market leaders in the electronics & electrical engineering sector, I came to intellectual property and ultimately to my passion for trade marks & designs.

What challenges (if any) have you faced on your journey to your current role?Have you faced any challenges stemming from gender inequality?

I was often underestimated. I always wanted to have a job that I enjoyed. When I resigned from the court, my environment reacted negatively. They said it was a secure job in the public sector, especially as a woman who might want to have children one day. I also had a (male) boss who thought that all I did all day was confirm incoming emails and write dictations. My (female) boss in the patent department was very supportive of my development because she saw my will and my potential.

How did you overcome these challenges or what changes in the workplace helped remove these challenges?

I simply persevered on my path, even if it wasn't always easy. I also had female role models who encouraged me. I've also learnt from experience over the years and have become more self-confident.

What positive changes in the workplace have you seen since you began working at HLK?

A large proportion of client contact takes place via the paralegals.

I work in Munich and can regularly visit my colleagues in the UK offices.

The WFH arrangement makes it much easier to do a great job and still have enough time for my private life.

What hopes do you have for the future of the profession in terms of gender equality?

I hope that at some point gender, nationality etc. will no longer play a role. Our differences, humanity and enjoyment of IP law are what make us a great team.

Do you have any achievements in and/or outside of work that you're proud of or hobbies you enjoy?

I love camping, I travel a lot in our bus and spend most of my time in the mountains. I also enjoy cycling in bike parks and volunteering to help teach children and young people the skills they need to do this.

What is your favourite thing about working at HLK?

Every day is different, and we achieve great things by working together as a team.

We also help each other across teams.

You can grow personally and professionally and take on responsibility.

Emma Smart, Credit Control Manager

How long have you worked at HLK? Did you have any interesting jobs before joining?

Will be 3 years in April. I have always chased money but previously I had to carry out evictions for a lettings company.

What challenges (if any) have you faced on your journey to your current role?

I would say having a family and being career driven female has been the hardest challenge for me. Having to change peoples' opinions on me and my capabilities whilst also being a mum.

Have you faced any challenges stemming from gender inequality?

Yes, gender stereotypes are a common barrier for women, particularly when it comes to being considered for key positions in risk management and decision-making.

How did you overcome these challenges or what changes in the workplace helped remove these challenges?

I still feel these challenges are still here today.

What hopes do you have for the future of the profession in terms of gender equality?

We need more women, in senior roles and with greater influence.

Do you have any achievements in and/or outside of work that you're proud of or hobbies you enjoy?

I have completed my Bronze Silver and Gold Duke of Edinburgh award. My Gold DofE award ceremony was held at St James Palace and was presented to me by Princess Anne.

What is your favourite thing about working at HLK?

The people!

Lauren Brenton, Marketing Executive

What is your role at HLK? How long have you worked at HLK?

I'm a Marketing Executive at HLK and I've been at the firm just over a year now – the time has flown by!

What challenges (if any) have you faced on your journey to your current role?

I started my career via the apprenticeship route and remember struggling to find the right support in sixth form when my friends were all applying for university, but I wanted to do an apprenticeship. I remember the surprised looks from some of my teachers who didn't know apprenticeships in the corporate world even existed and thought I was 'wasting my potential' by going down that route and that 'apprenticeships are for boys'! I hope I have proved them wrong!

Do you have any achievements in and/or outside of work that you're proud of or hobbies you enjoy?

In my last firm I was nominated and shortlisted for a Rising Star Award in Marketing and Business Development, which was a really lovely achievement and one I was very grateful to have been given, it definitely gave me a confidence boost, especially as I was an assistant at the time.

My hobbies include anything cosy and crafty! You'll usually find me winding down with a book in the evening after work (I am very lucky that HLK have an amazing book club which I am part of!) and scrapbooking on the weekends, but anything crafty usually piques my interest. I am doing a glass fusing workshop with my mum in a couple of months' time which I am looking forward to as it's not something I've done before!

What is your favourite thing about working at HLK?

My favourite thing is being able to work with such a wide variety of people at all levels in the firm, I really enjoy seeing and hearing everyone's perspectives and having such a varied workload. No two days are the same!

Jo Deas, Partner

How long have you worked at HLK? Did you have any interesting jobs before joining?

5 years. My mum got me a job as a chef during one of my Uni summer breaks. I couldn't even cook when I started! The head chef was horrified when he realised I didn't know how to chop veg without cutting myself and bleeding everywhere. He was very patient with me and I learned how to cook. Luckily for me it all worked out in the end!

What challenges (if any) have you faced on your journey to your current role?

I have struggled with Imposter Syndrome over the years. It has taken me a long time to recognise that I am good at what I do!

Have you faced any challenges stemming from gender inequality?

Yes – many challenges over the years! Some very painful and I still don't like talking about it.

How did you overcome these challenges or what changes in the workplace helped remove these challenges?

I would say the IP profession has changed a lot in the past 20 years. I think there is a universal recognition that gender inequality is an issue but there is still a lot to be done.

What positive changes in the workplace have you seen since you began working at HLK?

The firm organised a meeting with all the female Partners to listen to our views on the subject and how we could change things for the better. I thought this was very positive.

What hopes do you have for the future of the profession in terms of gender equality?

I would love to see a world where women could progress at the same rate as men. Unfortunately, due to factors such as women taking maternity leave, they are often held back.

Do you have any achievements in and/or outside of work that you're proud of or hobbies you enjoy?

I currently captain and coach for Thornbury hockey club. Since I have been captain, my team has been promoted twice!

What is your favourite thing about working at HLK?

I love the people! HLK has collected a really lovely bunch of talented and kind people.

